2026 Cardinals Have Important Ingredient That Was Missing in 2025

The St. Louis Cardinals are set to begin a crucial four-game series with the San Diego Padres this weekend. They recently split a two-game set with the Milwaukee Brewers and head into the weekend 21-15 on the season.

This year's team appears different from the 2025 team in a lot of ways. Aside from not having a lot of veterans on the roster after making some big trades, they have actually performed much better than expected, given that those trades signaled a full rebuild.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch commented on what is different about this team and that it may have a lot to do with a key ingredient that was missing in 2025, one that might not be the first thing fans think of.

I think there's an energy about it. I'm eager to see if more interest develops or if it's just more engagement from people who were interested," Goold said on 101 ESPN. "For the last few years, this team had such a hard time capturing the imagination of the fanbase, whether it was just a dull atmosphere at the ballpark, dull results, there was a lot of dullness to it."

Cardinals capturing fans hearts in 2026

May 2, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

Goold even joked that the Cardinals didn't have a lot of "rizz" in 2025. While it may not seem like much, the energy truly was lacking from 2023-25, and this year, that energy is back.

A change in the vibes certainly has helped the Cardinals punch above their weight. But there is something to be said about a team's ability to capture the hearts of its fanbase. The Cardinals weren't able to do that last season, but perhaps offloading the veterans and taking away the expectations was all they needed.

It was time a fresh start, and this young group of players plays with a lot of energy. They're loose and relaxed and embracing the role of the underdog. Even having new leadership in the front office may be helping, simply because Chaim Bloom brings a fresh set of ideas to the table, which is something that was needed.

But a shakeup with the energy in the clubhouse likely took a lot of weight off of the team and gave them more confidence. The young players can go out and play and not have to worry about their jobs being on the line.

It's a fun group in 2026, and the fans are loving it.