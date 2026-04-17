3 Prospects Who Could Push for Cardinals Roster Spots in Near Future
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The St. Louis Cardinals have one of the better farm systems in baseball this year after diving into a rebuild during the offseason. The Cardinals traded away a slew of veterans in favor of young players, and it's trending their franchise in the right direction for the first time in a long time.
The Cardinals are being led by young players like Jordan Walker and JJ Wetherholt at the big league level. They have plenty of other young talent on the roster, too.
But there are even more prospects in the minor leagues who could be making their way to the big leagues sooner rather than later.
Which Cardinals prospects could make a push for a big league promotion in the near future?
OF Joshua Baez
With Lars Nootbaar on the injured list, the Cardinals' outfield is a bit depleted. Fortunately for St. Louis, Jordan Walker has been one of the better hitters in the league this season. But outfield prospect Joshua Baez made a lot of sense as a fit for the roster out of spring training, but he didn't make the cut. Early in the year, he's slashing .217/.299/.417 with three home runs and three doubles at the Triple-A level. The production isn't good enough for a call-up yet, but the potential certainly is. If he can begin putting the pieces together as he did in camp, he could be in the big leagues in no time.
C Jimmy Crooks
Cardinals catching prospect Jimmy Crooks is my prediction for the next prospect to be called up to the big leagues. He's an elite defender behind the dish, which is seemingly the most important aspect for a catcher. But he's also emerging as a good hitter with a bit of power this spring. Through 13 games at the Triple-A level, he's slashing .292/.404/.563 with four home runs. That kind of production, paired with his elite defense, should catch the Cardinals' eye at some point in the near future.
1B/3B Blaze Jordan
Some prospects are forced to the big leagues because the big league team desperately needs somebody to fill a position. Some prospects dominate the minor leagues so much that they force their way to the big leagues.
For Cardinals slugger Blaze Jordan, he has the chance to force a call-up this season.
Jordan is slashing a ridiculous .364/.397/.673 with an OPS over 1.000, four home runs, and five doubles. The Cardinals would likely prefer to see him show some plate discipline, too, but this kind of offensive output should surely catch their eye.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper. He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team, where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network, among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "St. Louis Cardinals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com