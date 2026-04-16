Cardinals No. 8 Prospect Quietly Emerging as Elite Defender
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The St. Louis Cardinals are rebuilding right now, so there should be more attention on the farm system than on the veterans at the big league level.
Fortunately for the Cardinals, they have a very solid farm system to look forward to. They have a few elite prospects at the top of the farm system.
MLB.com's Sam Dykstra, Jim Callis, and Jonathan Mayo highlighted the best defensive prospects for each team. For the Cardinals, they highlighted catching prospect Jimmy Crooks, who's on the verge of another call-up to the big leagues.
Jimmy Crooks is an elite defensive catcher
"Crooks got 15 games in the Majors last year, but to open this season, he was pushed back to Triple-A Memphis, where he’s continued to be lights-out when it comes to restricting opposing runners," they wrote. "He’s thrown out four of 10 attempted basestealers in his eight defensive starts for the Redbirds, and he’s posted five of the six fastest pop times from St. Louis or Memphis backstops so far in ‘26, checking in with one as low as 1.8 seconds. Crooks moves well enough to be a solid blocker and framer too, and the 24-year-old should factor into the big league club’s catching depth again this summer."
Crooks is the best defensive catcher in the entire Cardinals organization. He's a good blocker with one of the best pop times in the entire minor leagues. For the Cardinals, he certainly has the best consistent pop time. But his bat wasn't competitive enough to stick in the big leagues last season.
The Cardinals also have a lot of catching depth in their organization. Pedro Pages, Iván Herrera, and Yohel Pozo are all on the Cardinals roster right now, blocking Crooks. But his production at the plate has ticked up in a big way.
Jimmy Crooks coming around as a hitter, too
Crooks has been much better at the plate in Triple-A this season than he was with the Cardinals last year, which could earn him another shot at the big leagues this season.
This season, Crooks is slashing .292/.404/.563 with four home runs in 13 games. If he continues trending in this direction, while pairing it with elite defense, the Cardinals are going to have no other option than to elevate him to the big leagues.
The future is bright at catcher in St. Louis. Crooks is the next stud catcher for the Cardinals, but there are more prospects coming up through the minor leagues behind him.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper. He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team, where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network, among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "St. Louis Cardinals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com