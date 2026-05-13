Albert Pujols Rejected $315 Million Mega Deal After Cardinals Exit

The St. Louis Cardinals were fortunate to have legendary slugger Albert Pujols as a member of the organization for as long as they did.

Pujols began his big league career as a member of the Cardinals and spent his first 11 seasons in the majors in town. Over that stretch, he played in 1,705 games and was arguably the best player in baseball. He clubbed 445 homers, drove in 1,329 runs, earned nine All-Star nods, won three MVP awards, was the 2001 National League Rookie of the Year, won six Silver Slugger Awards, won two Gold Glove Awards and won two World Series titles. It's tough to match a run like that.

It was an excellent run and he ultimately left the organization after the 2011 campaign. He signed a 10-year, $240 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels, which was historic at the time. Pujols spent nine full seasons with the Angels and then split his time between the Angels and the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021 before coming back to town for the final season of his career in 2022.

Pujols is now long-retired and recently was elected to the Cardinals' Hall of Fame. Soon enough, his moment will come with the National Baseball Hall of Fame as well. Now, he's also trying to make the jump back to the big leagues as a manager. This past offseason, there were heavy rumors around him and the Angels, but things didn't work out.

The Cardinals Legend Turned Down A Lot Of Money

Mar 6, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Dominican Republic manager Albert Pujols (5) looks out at the field before the game against Nicaragua at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

It's always interesting to think back about how things could've been different. Pujols had a run for the ages with the Cardinals and then went over and joined the Angels and formed an intriguing duo with Mike Trout, although Los Angeles never could get over the hump. But he shared that there was another team offering him even more money. Pujols noted that he rejected a $315 million offer from a team that he kept anonymous.

Albert Pujols said he rejected a $315M offer before signing a contract with the Angels in 2011.



The team who made the offer, which he didn't reveal, is an hour and forty minutes from the Dominican Republic, he said.



(Via: @Matiasgarciard) pic.twitter.com/8qXzOpfmZY — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 13, 2026

With the team being close to the Dominican Republic, it led to speculation on social media that he could've been talking about the Miami Marlins. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch confirmed it.

"The Marlins also offered to un-retire No. 5 for him to wear," Goold wrote on X.

At the time, the Marlins had a young Giancarlo Stanton. He bashed 37 homers in 2012 and just a few years later went on to win the NL MVP in 2017 when he hit 59 homers and drove in 132 runs. That 2012 team also had José Reyes, Hanley Ramirez, Emilio Bonifácio, Mark Buehrle, Carlos Zambrano, Aníbal Sánchez and a young Nathan Eovaldi. A year later, the Marlins got rookie José Fernández and Christian Yelich. Imagine what the Marlins could've looked like with a prime Pujols in that lineup?