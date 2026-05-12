What We Got Right—and Wrong—About the Cardinals After 40 Games

The St. Louis Cardinals are off to a strong start this season. They are 23-17 and sit just 3 1/2 games back of the first place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.

The season is progressing, but there's still a lot of time left for the Cardinals to find their true identity, whether good or bad. There is a lot to like about what we have seen from them so far.

Some things have gone according to plan, while there have also been some surprises. Here is what we got right and what we got wrong about the 2026 Cardinals.

JJ Wetherholt is the real deal

Apr 30, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) gestures as he circles the bases on a leadoff solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Cardinals made a lot of trades over the winter to clear everyday spots for their younger players, and that included top prospect JJ Wetherholt, who has been every bit as good as advertised this season.

The rookie second baseman has already hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs, and while he is only hitting .235, he is reaching base at a .350 clip, slugging .405 and has posted a .755 OPS.

The race for the NL Rookie of the Year award is going to be tight, but Wetherholt certainly has a chance to climb his way to the top and win the award by the end of the season. He would be the first to do so since Albert Pujols in 2001.

Jordan Walker

May 10, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) points skyward after hitting two-run home run during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

After two down seasons, not much was expected out of Jordan Walker, who had burst onto the scene in 2023 and was one of the few bright spots in a disastrous 71-91 season. Last year, he hit only .215 with six home runs and 41 RBI, but he has flipped the script in 2026.

After a slow start in spring training, things suddenly began to click for Walker again. The 23-year-old is slashing .299/.377/.578 with 11 home runs, 29 RBI and a .955 OPS and could be on his way to becoming an All-Star for the first time in his career.

This was always going to be a big year for him, but the Cardinals are finally getting what they thought they would out of the young slugger instead of more struggles, and that has been a pleasant surprise for the fanbase.

Perhaps some were ready to give up on Walker, but he ultimately proved why that was not a good idea and is showing what kind of player he can be.