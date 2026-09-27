Alec Burleson Has Clear Shot at Cardinals History on Sunday

With the St. Louis Cardinals out of contention and just one game left on the 2026 schedule, there isn't really anything for them to play for at this point. The best they can do is match their record from last season, when they went 78-84.

However, there is still a chance at some history. First baseman Alec Burleson is not in the lineup for Sunday's season finale against the Milwaukee Brewers, but he does lead Major League Baseball in RBI. He is three ahead of Baltimore Orioles' slugger Pete Alonso.

Jeff Jones of the Belleville News Democrat notes that if that holds, Burleson will make Cardinals history, even as he sits out the

Alec Burleson is three clear of Pete Alonso for the MLB lead in RBI. If it holds, without him in the lineup, he will be the first Cardinal to lead the bigs since Joe Torre in 1971. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) September 27, 2026

Alec Burleson has shot at Cardinals history

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson (41) circles the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of their game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, September 25, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Burleson is hitting .279/.343/.473 with 26 home runs, 116 RBI and an .816 OPS. The 27-year-old first baseman was a Silver Slugger for the first time last season and he has a good chance of potentially winning the award again in 2026.

Those chances could be enhanced if he finishes the season with the most RBI in all of baseball. The slugger has taken a lot of steps forward this year, as have the Cardinals despite their lackluster record, and if Burleson finishes on top, that will at least be something for fans to be proud of and excited for when concerning the future.

The future is much brighter in St. Louis than it has been in several years, and it's thanks in large part to players like Burleson who have taken a lot of steps forward and become star players.

While he is not in the starting lineup, he could at the very least be used as a pinch hitter late in the game as the Cardinals look to finish the season strong. A lot still depends on what Alonso will do on Sunday and if he will catch Burleson for the MLB RBI lead.

Interestingly, not even Albert Pujols lead MLB in RBI during his time in St. Louis, so Burleson has a chance to do something not done since Hall of Famer Joe Torre back in 1971. It will be interesting to see what happens in Game 162 and if the Cardinals will ultimately give him a shot to pad his lead in the RBI race.

Either way, this is a good sign going forward for St. Louis as it continues to look towards the future and build a sustainable contender.