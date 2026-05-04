Andrew Chafin Now Clear Fit for Cardinals After Reds Exit

The St. Louis Cardinals have been fun to watch and follow all season to this point.

If you have been caught up with St. Louis, you likely know that the Cardinals have surprised the baseball world a bit with the success they've been able to have with this young roster. St. Louis did get some national attention throughout the weekend as it beat the Los Angeles Dodgers twice. Now, the Cardinals have a 20-14 record. While this is the case, don't expect to see the Cardinals make any major moves this season. Cardinals president of baseball operations Chiam Bloom has already preached patience and noted that the hot start to the season hasn't changed the club's plans for 2026.

That's completely fair and should be the case. You shouldn't completely change the trajectory and strategy behind a season after just 34 games played. But there is no denying the fact that the Cardinals have been good and they could be even better without making some sort of blockbuster splash.

The Cardinals Should Target Andrew Chafin

Mar 4, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Andrew Chafin (39) throws a pitch against Puerto Rico in the sixth inning during spring training at Lee Health Sports Complex/Hammond Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The rotation and offense are both very solid and should get even better. For example, Lars Nootbaar will return, barring a setback, over the next few weeks. The one area the Cardinals should look to add is the bullpen. St. Louis has the 26th-ranked bullpen ERA in baseball right now at 4.92. If the Cardinals want to sustain this early-season success, one way to do so would be by shoring up the bullpen now. Specifically, the club could use a lefty. Justin Bruihl is leading the league with 18 appearances, but has a 5.29 ERA. JoJo Romero has been good this season with a 3.94 ERA in 16 outings. St. Louis also recently brought Jared Shuster back up to the majors, who has a 3.18 ERA in three appearances this season.

But there is now another hurler available who should be a no-brainer for St. Louis. Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported on Monday that veteran hurler Andrew Chafin opted out of his deal with the Cincinnati Reds and is now a free agent.

"Veteran lefty reliever Andrew Chafin opted out of his Reds deal and is a free agent," Heyman reported.

Chafin hasn't pitched in a game in the majors yet this season, but has a 3.35 ERA in 12 big league seasons so far in his career. In 2025, he had a 2.41 ERA in 42 total appearances with the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Angels. Chafin is also someone who is no stranger to the trade deadline and has already been dealt a handful of times throughout his career.

If the Cardinals were to target Chafin, he would give the club a lefty upgrade right away and potentially more trade deadline ammo, if they flip guys. Again, Chafin would be a no-brainer of a signing for St. Louis at this point and certainly wouldn't cost much.