Cardinals Shouldn't Panic About Victor Scott II Just Yet

The vibes are high around the St. Louis Cardinals right now.

St. Louis is 18-13 on the season and just swept the National League Central rival Pittsburgh Pirates, including yet another win over Paul Skenes. The vast majority of the teams around the league have had troubles with Skenes. This is a guy who logged a 1.97 ERA and won the National League Cy Young Award in 2025 we're talking about. But the Cardinals have his number and put up four runs against him in the club's 10-5 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep.

Right now, the Cardinals are in third place in the National League Central behind the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs. All in all, things are going well for the Cardinals. They even got another hurler on Thursday as Hunter Dobbins was activated off the Injured List and made his team debut.

The young Cardinals are firing on all cylinders right now, to the surprise of many. There's a lot to be excited about if you're a Cardinals fan. But through the positive vibes, there has been one player specifically struggling to kick off the season offensively in Victor Scott II. While this is the case, no need for panic yet, Cardinals fans.

The Cardinals Outfielder Will Be Just Fine

Apr 29, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (left) congratulates center fielder Victor Scott II (11) after Scott scored a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Scott has played 30 games so far this season and is slashing .179/.244/.231 with one homer, five RBIs, five stolen bases, and six walks. On Thursday, Walker went 0-for-2 with a walk, a strikeout, and a run scored.

There are positives, though. Defensively, he has been excellent. He's in the 84th percentile in outs above average, 74th percentile in arm strength, and 99th percentile in sprint speed. He's in the 70th percentile in fielding run value as well. So, while his offensive numbers haven't been great, he still has been making an impact on a nightly basis. Offensively, his numbers aren't great, but he's in the 79th percentile in chase rate. He's not swinging at bad pitches, that in itself is positive.

Professional sports are about results. So, of course, Scott's struggles offensively have been a story early on this season. But let's not forget that it's still just April. We were having these same conversations about Nathan Church just a few weeks ago. Now, he's one of the club's hottest hitters. Since April 21, Church has been hitting .270 with four homers and nine RBIs in nine games. Scott has struggled so far this season offensively, but he has done well defensively and hasn't been swinging at bad pitches. Scott is a streaky offensive player in general. His time will come.