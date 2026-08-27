Bad News for St. Louis Cardinals, Blaze Jordan

It sounds like the St. Louis Cardinals could end up missing young infielder Blaze Jordan for some time.

In the eighth inning of Thursday's contest between the Cardinals and the Baltimore Orioles, Jordan made an awkward-looking tag over at the hot corner and was slow to get up.

Blaze Jordan has been removed from the game after making this awkward tag



Appears to be ankle related. Nolan Gorman takes over at 3B #STLCards pic.twitter.com/t1vFvqgBoq — STL Sports Central (@STLSprtsCntrl) August 27, 2026

Jordan came out with an apparent lower-body injury and was replaced at third base by Nolan Gorman. In the aftermath, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the "initial feel" is that Jordan will miss time with the left foot/ankle injury.

"Blaze Jordan is being helped off the field by Oli Marmol and an athletic trainer. He is not putting much weight on his left foot as he gets assistance down the stairs and into the dugout," Goold wrote. "Cardinals initial feel is Blaze Jordan will miss some time as a result of this. Severity is being determined now."

The Injuries Are Piling Up For The Cardinals

Aug 27, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Blaze Jordan (33) is helped off the field by a trainer and manager Oliver Marmol (37) after injuring his ankle on a tag play at third base against the Baltimore Orioles during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a brutal blow for a team that really doesn't need any more bad news at this point. The Cardinals entered the series finale on Thursday trying to avoid a three-game sweep at the hands of the Orioles. Plus, the Cardinals were swept by the Philadelphia Phillies before facing the Orioles. So, the Cardinals had a five-game losing streak heading into Thursday.

On the bright side, the Cardinals came out on top, 7-5. But they are one game below .500 at 67-68 and losing a key piece in Jordan will be hard to overcome. Jordan entered the day slashing .246/.276/.366 with two home runs, 25 RBIs, eight doubles and four triples in 57 games in his first taste of big league action. He was 1-for-3 with his third career big league homer and three RBIs before coming out on Thursday.

With Gorman already on the big league roster, along with Ramón Urías, they will be the obvious replacements at third base if Jordan does end up missing time, as is expected.

The Cardinals actually did a really good job for much of the season keeping their guys healthy. Unfortunately, the injuries have started piling up at an unlucky time. Jordan joins Andre Pallante, Masyn Winn and Hunter Dobbins as guys who have recently gotten hurt. That's a lot of talent on the shelf.

This Cardinals team has been gritty all season, but it's been a tough week for the organization.