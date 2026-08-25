Report: Cardinals Calling Up Former Top Prospect, Expected To Place Masyn Winn On IL

After a weekend sweep at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies, the St. Louis Cardinals may be falling out of the playoff picture for good.

Now, St. Louis is reportedly expected to place starting shortstop Masyn Winn on the injured list.

Belleville News-Democrat Cardinals reporter Jeff Jones reported Tuesday morning on the pending move, which will also see the team call up former top prospect Nolan Gorman.

"The Cardinals are calling Nolan Gorman ahead of tonight’s series opener with the Orioles, a source says. Masyn Winn is expected to be placed on the IL as the corresponding move," Jones wrote on Bluesky. "*recalling. Though they probably called to let him know."

Winn suffered a thumb injury during the team's 3-0 win vs. the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 18 and missed Saturday's and Sunday's losses vs. the Phillies.

The 2025 Gold Glove award winner has largely struggled at the plate this season, recording five home runs, 51 RBIs and a .238/.314/.326 slash line across 490 plate appearances covering 122 games. Winn's been solid again defensively this year though, recording 1.5 defensive Wins Above Replacement (WAR) and a .984 fielding percentage.

He's also third on the team with 10 stolen bases in 2026.

Will This Be Former First-Round Pick's Last Chance?

Jun 2, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman (16) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gorman was St. Louis' first draft pick in 2018, being taken as the 19th overall selection.

The Phoenix native was one of the Cardinals' top prospects, appeared in the Futures Games in 2019 and 2021 and was called up for his MLB debut on May 20, 2022.

Gorman showed plenty of pop as a rookie that year, posting 14 home runs in just 89 games, and had his best overall campaign in 2023.

The infielder led St. Louis with 27 home runs that season while adding 76 RBIs and a .236/.328/.478 triple slash over 464 plate appearances in 119 games, but was also second on the team in strikeouts with 148.

Gorman had 19 home runs in 2024 and 14 more in 2025, but his on-base percentage dropped below .300 both years and strikeouts remained an issue. He also tied for the National League lead with 10 errors at second base in 2024.

Gorman was sent down to Triple-A Memphis on June 12 after registering career lows in batting average (.194), slugging percentage (.318) and OPS (.598) across 229 plate appearances in the majors this season.

He's hit better lately though and could be ready to take advantage of his latest opportunity.