Blaze Jordan Is Here: What Cardinals Fans Need to Know

The St. Louis Cardinals officially are making a change at third base.

This past offseason, the Cardinals traded Nolan Arenado away and that move opened the door for St. Louis to see what it has in Nolan Gorman. He has been a polarizing member of the organization over the last few years. There's no denying the power. He has big-time pop that a lot of people don't have.

But that doesn't matter if you're not consistently making contact and swinging at good pitches. He's in the first percentile in whiff rate, fifth percentile in strikeout rate, and the fourth percentile in expected batting average. Again, the power is there. This is a guy who bashed 27 homers in 119 games back in 2023. But he hasn't been able to get more consistent, even with a consistent role in the lineup. Because of that, the Cardinals pulled the plug and optioned him down to Triple-A on Friday. In his place, the Cardinals promoted Blaze Jordan and he will make his big league debut on Friday night against the Minnesota Twins.

Big league debut for Blaze Jordan! pic.twitter.com/WakIyZYVTj — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 12, 2026

So, with Jordan up in the majors and about to make his big league debut, what should St. Louis fans know about him? Let's dive.

What To Know About Blaze Jordan

Feb 17, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder Blaze Jordan (84). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Jordan was selected in the third round of the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft by the Boston Red Sox. He began his professional career in 2021 and worked his way up in the Boston farm system until he was traded to St. Louis in 2025 for Steven Matz. The Red Sox landed a rental in Matz and the Cardinals got someone who very well could end up being an intriguing piece in the infield for the club in the long term in the infield.

Jordan is just 23 years old and was on an impressive run down in Triple-A before his promotion on Friday. He was slashing .313/.373/.548 with a .921 OPS, 11 homers, and 35 RBIs in 57 games before the promotion.

Overall, he has played in 545 games down in the minors. In total, he has slashed .286/.345/.463 with an .808 OPS, 73 homers, and 375 RBIs over that span down in the minors. Now, his big league career officially begins in St. Louis.

Jordan can play both third base and first base, but he'll be at third base with Gorman down in the minors. The Cardinals needed a change at the hot corner and made the difficult decision.