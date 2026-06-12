Cardinals Pull Plug on Nolan Gorman, Promote Blaze Jordan

Over the last few weeks, we've seen the Cardinals play very well. St. Louis is 37-29 on the season. Clearly, the team is playing well overall. But as struggles have popped up, the Cardinals have also been quick to make changes when necessary.

Recently, the Cardinals sent Victor Scott II down to the minors while activating Nathan Church off the Injured List. It was the right call. Scott has been struggling in the majors and Church has been better overall this season offensively.

The Cardinals Made Some Major Changes On Friday

Jun 1, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) is congratulated by third baseman Nolan Gorman (16) after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

This isn't the only shakeup the Cardinals have done this season. With the offense struggling, the team recently promoted both Jimmy Crooks and Nelson Velázquez. This is not the same team from the last few years that simply sat back and waited. This is a team that has made it clear that it will make the difficult decisions and on Friday they made more. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the Cardinals are demoting Nolan Gorman in favor of Blaze Jordan and also sent Hunter Dobbins down to the minors to bring up Chris Roycroft.

"As part of a series of sweeping moves: Cardinals option Nolan Gorman to Class AAA Memphis and also send RHP Hunter Dobbins to Redbirds," Goold wrote. "They are promoting Blaze Jordan and Chris Roycroft. To make room for Jordan on 40, club has placed Ramon Urias on 60-day IL. Official soon."

It has been talked about a lot this season that Gorman has simply not been able to get his bat going consistently, despite a consistent role at third base for the club with Nolan Arenado out the door. Jordan has been incredible down in the minors and was slashing .313/.373/.548 with a .921 OPS, 11 homers, and 35 RBIs in 57 games before his promotion.

Jordan earned this promotion and now Gorman will have a chance — like Scott — to try to figure things out offensively with less pressure down in the minors.

The Cardinals are in second place right now and would be in the playoffs if the season ended today. Making moves like this is a clear sign that the club isn't simply just waiting around. St. Louis is trying to develop its young guys and also win as many games as possible. Jordan gives the team a better chance to do so right now. Hopefully, the club can get some more pop from the hot corner now.