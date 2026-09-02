Cardinals Absurd 13-8 Win Over Dodgers by the Numbers

The St. Louis Cardinals earned one of their most impressive wins of the 2026 Major League Baseball season on Tuesday night.

St. Louis took down the Los Angeles Dodgers, 13-8. Now, of course, it wasn't perfect. The Dodgers pressed the issue and made things a little tighter with three runs in the ninth inning against Cade Winquest. But overall, it was St. Louis' night.

The biggest story of the day was the long ball. The Cardinals combined to smash five homers out of Dodger Stadium. Ramón Urías was first and he hit a solo shot in the second inning.

One batter later, Thomas Saggese followed up with his second homer of the season.

The @Cardinals open the scoring in LA with back-to-back homers! pic.twitter.com/IXkTqZHY0D — MLB (@MLB) September 2, 2026

In the fourth inning, Jordan Walker joined the party with his 28th long ball of what has been a magical, breakout campaign.

Jordan Walker launches his 28th homer of the season! pic.twitter.com/ccf0VrasDU — MLB (@MLB) September 2, 2026

Saggese got himself back in the mix with his homer of the night in the fifth inning against Los Angeles.

TWO-HOMER GAME FOR THOMAS SAGGESE! pic.twitter.com/74OZ8SIWXc — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 2, 2026

Finally, Joshua Báez crushed the sixth homer of his young career. What made it even better was the fact that Michael McGreevy's parents were on the call at the time.

Joshua Báez adds on for the @Cardinals with teammate Michael McGreevy's parents on the call 🤣 pic.twitter.com/rlF3YULIyM — MLB (@MLB) September 2, 2026

McGreevy took the hill for the Cardinals on Tuesday night and he went five innings and allowed four runs while earning his sixth win of the season.

Unsurprisingly, it hasn't been common for the Dodgers to have a game as they had on Tuesday against St. Louis. In fact, the Cardinals actually tied a mark set by the Los Angeles Angels back in June for the most runs scored against the Dodgers in a single game this season.

The Dodgers just gave up the most runs they've allowed in a game all season 😳



13 — vs. Cardinals (Sept. 1)

13 — vs. Angels (June 7)

12 — vs. Orioles (June 21) https://t.co/c8ExgUqsVe pic.twitter.com/72IeCsKIA5 — Novig (@Novig) September 2, 2026

Five homers, 13 runs, one win. What else could you ask for as a Cardinals fan in a series opener against Los Angeles?

Plus, one of the club's most exciting prospects made his big league debut in No. 7 overall prospect Leo Bernal. The young backstop went 1-for-5 from the plate with two RBIs.

Save that baseball ⚾️



Leo Bernal drives in two with his first MLB hit! pic.twitter.com/Lm1cSgaNl7 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 2, 2026

Now, after the win, the Cardinals are just four games back in the race for the final National League Wild Card spot. The Cardinals currently have a 69-70 record. There are two teams ahead of the Cardinals, who do not have a playoff spot right now in the Miami Marlins and the Arizona Diamondbacks. The San Diego Padres currently have the No. 3 Wild Card spot. A lot needs to go right for St. Louis to have a chance of landing a playoff spot, but don't fully count the club out yet.