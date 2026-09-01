What Stands Out From Cardinals Phenom Leo Bernal Pre-MLB Debut

When the St. Louis Cardinals take the field on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, fans of the organization are going to get a look at another one of the most exciting prospects in the farm system.

All throughout the year, Cardinals fans have been able to see top prospects make the jump to the big leagues. The biggest of the year, of course, was JJ Wetherholt on Opening Day. Since then, guys like Joshua Báez, Quinn Mathews, Blaze Jordan and Jimmy Crooks, among others, have gotten shots in the big leagues.

On Tuesday, Cardinals No. 7 prospect Leo Bernal joins the list.

Leo Bernal Is Set For His MLB Debut

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Leonardo Bernal (13) during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's actually ranked ahead of Mathews right now. The young lefty is the Cardinals' No. 8 prospect, whereas Bernal is No. 7. He was even higher before. St. Louis' No. 6 prospect is Trevor Condon, who was drafted in the first round this summer. Young outfielder Alexander Frias is the Cardinals' No. 4 overall prospect, but he also joined the organization this summer. Frias came over by way of a trade with the Brewers, centered around Dustin May and JoJo Romero.

Regardless, the night is Bernal's and fans should get to know him well because there's a real chance that he's here to stay. So, what makes Bernal stand out? It's his defense.

Bernal is the best defensive catcher in the Cardinals' system. In 2025, Bernal won a Minor League Gold Glove behind the plate. In the process, he became the second member of the Springfield Cardinals history to win a Minor League Rawlings Gold Glove award, joining Victor Scott II. Him winning this award last year wasn't just a sign that he was the best defensive catcher in Double-A, but in the minors in 2025.

He's been just as good this year. He was ranked as the best defensive catcher in the Triple-A International League, according to Baseball America.

Even if Bernal doesn't hit, his defense is already big-league ready, which is important.

Before his promotion, he was in the middle of the best offensive season of his young career as well. Bernal slashed .278/.363/.468 with 16 homers and 77 RBIs in 101 games. So, it seems like his bat should be able to play, to say the least.

When it comes to the Cardinals' catchers this season, we've seen Iván Herrera be great offensively, but not very good defensively. Pedro Pagés is solid defensively, but hasn't been good offensively. The same can be said about Crooks. Bernal should immediatlely give the Cardinals a better all-around option. Positive, to say the least.