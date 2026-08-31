Cardinals vs. Dodgers Series Preview, Probables and More

The St. Louis Cardinals lost their most recent series to the Pittsburgh Pirates and now head out west to take on the back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. They are 68-70 with 24 games remaining on the schedule.

At this point, the Cardinals are all but out of contention, so the best thing they can do down the stretch is play spoiler on contending teams. That includes the Dodgers, who are fighting for the top seed in the National League.

Here is a preview of the upcoming series with Los Angeles and what to look for as the Cardinals begin their penultimate road trip of the 2026 season.

Cardinals won't face Ohtani

Aug 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a triple against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Shohei Ohtani should be in the starting lineup for all three games of the series, the Cardinals will not have to deal with him on the mound. He hasn't pitched in several weeks, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts still seems to have reservations about letting him make his next start.

July 3 was the last time the two-way star made a start due to left knee soreness, but he is also dealing with a biceps injury. So, the Cardinals lucked out in that regard, but still have a tall task on their hands this week.

Probables

Aug 20, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (36) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Tuesday, St. Louis will be facing left-hander Eric Lauer. They'll then have to deal with Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tarik Skubal on back-to-back nights to close out the series, which will be tough for an inconsistent offense that is now without JJ Wetherholt, who went on the injured list with wrist tendinitis.

St. Louis only has one starter confirmed for the series thus far. Michael McGreevy will take the ball for the Cardinals on Tuesday against Lauer. The Cardinals had to go with a bullpen game for the series finale against the Baltimore Orioles, but shouldn't have to do that this time. If they follow their current pitching plan, Quinn Mathews will be fully rested and should be on track to start Wednesday's game.

Following him would be Kyle Leahy, who is on an innings limit, but could still give the Cardinals roughly 3-5 innings of work. They'll also have a little more depth with right-hander Hancel Rincon joining the team on Tuesday.

Masyn Winn, Andre Pallante on the mend

Aug 11, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante (53) throws against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prior to their series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Cardinals were forced to place Andre Pallante on the injured list with right elbow inflammation. But he did recently throw a simulated game, and if all goes well, he could be activated in time for the series against the Colorado Rockies.

Shortstop Masyn Winn has also been nursing a fractured thumb, but he is expected to return in early September. Perhaps that could come at some point during the Dodgers series.