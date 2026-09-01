Cardinals Speedster Returns Amid Leo Bernal, Hancel Rincón Call-Ups

The St. Louis Cardinals have injected their roster with a few fresh faces with September now here and rosters expanding. On top of this, a familiar face is back up in the majors as well.

Cardinals No. 7 overall prospect Leo Bernal is set to get his first taste of big league action. On top of Bernal, righty Hancel Rincón is also getting a shot in the big leagues. Neither has made their big league debut yet. But that will change very soon.

On the other hand, the Cardinals also promoted a guy fans know well and have seen plenty of. While announcing that catcher Jimmy Crooks has been optioned down to Triple-A, the Cardinals also announced that speedy outfielder Victor Scott II has been promoted back up to the big leagues for the first time since June 7.

"OF Victor Scott II has been recalled from Memphis (AAA)," the Cardinals announced on X. "C Jimmy Crooks has been optioned to Memphis."

OF Victor Scott II has been recalled from Memphis (AAA).



C Jimmy Crooks has been optioned to Memphis. pic.twitter.com/82qXNEeLv8 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 1, 2026

Welcome to the Show, Hancel!



We have selected the contract of RHP Hancel Rincón from Memphis (AAA). He will wear number 66. pic.twitter.com/ukx2gUDybA — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 1, 2026

Welcome to the Show, Leo!



We have recalled C Leo Bernal from Memphis (AAA). He will wear number 13. pic.twitter.com/TNi5NaGDPu — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 1, 2026

What To Make Of St. Louis' Roster Moves

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Leonardo Bernal (13) during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals are making a few really good moves here.

Crooks' bat hasn't been able to adjust to the big league game just yet. Hopefully, going down to Triple-A will help to reset him and get him back on track. Crooks has immense potential. Now, it's about finding a way to unlock him. There is an argument that the Cardinals should've made a change instead with Pedro Pagés, rather than Crooks. Regardless, we should see a ton of Bernal down the stretch. He's elite defensively and has been excellent all season offensively as well. He should be the starter moving forward so the Cardinals can start to see what they have in him.

The Cardinals' bullpen has been brutal all season. Rincón is someone who brings intriguing stuff to the table. He had a 4.03 ERA down in the minors in 42 appearances before getting the call to the majors.

The focus will be on Bernal and Rincón, but it shouldn't go under the radar that Scott is back as well.

Bringing Scott back up to the majors is the right call as well. He was demoted back in June. It was the right call, he was batting .194. Scott was playing elite defense, but there needs to be some offense as well.

He seemingly started to put it together over the last month, or so. Since July 26, Scott has played in 27 games with Triple-A Memphis. Over that stretch, he slashed .291/.371/.437 with two homers, eight RBIs, 11 walks, five doubles, two triples and 15 stolen bases. When he gets on base, he's a terror for opposing pitchers and defenses. Plus, he's just 25 years old. He's actually younger than Nathan Church, who is 26 years old.

Like Jordan Walker, Scott is a former top prospect who had a tough time adjusting to the big league game. Hopefully, he can follow Walker and now start to turn things around. Everyone knows how good he is defensively. He can also consistently get on base, this is a guy who can be a team's starting center fielder.