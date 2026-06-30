Cardinals Activate Under-the-Radar Bullpen Weapon for Braves Series

The St. Louis Cardinals are getting an important bullpen arm back into the mix on Tuesday.

The bullpen has been an area of the club that has been a bit of a weakness so far this season in an otherwise extremely positive campaign. Right now, the Cardinals have the 19th-ranked bullpen ERA in the league at 4.37. It could obviously be worse, but if the Cardinals want to actually make a run at a playoff spot this season, they're going to need the bullpen to be better than it has been. Plus, it's not likely that the Cardinals are going to go out and deal prospects for an arm at the trade deadline. So, St. Louis likely needs internal growth in order for this bullpen to get better.

Fortunately, a potential answer is set to return. On Tuesday, the Cardinals announced that right-handed pitcher Ryan Fernandez has been activated off the Injured List and Ryne Stanek has been placed on the Paternity List.

The Cardinals Have Ryan Fernandez Back In The Mix

May 23, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryan Fernandez (64) throws against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RHP Ryan Fernandez has been activated from the 15-day IL.



RHP Ryne Stanek has been placed on the Paternity List. pic.twitter.com/OLFDS6JNx5 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 30, 2026

When healthy, Fernandez has been very good this season, although he has gone a bit under the radar. He has made 17 appearances with Triple-A Memphis and pitched to a 2.79 ERA and a 20-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 19 1/3 innings pitched. He also has made seven appearances in the majors and has been even better. In 9 2/3 innings pitched, Fernandez has logged a 1.86 ERA and a 17-to-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He has just three fewer strikeouts in the majors than he did down in the minors in just about 10 fewer innings pitched.

The fact that Fernandez is healthy and back in the mix is a positive thing for a club that has needed a spark in the bullpen.

St. Louis will have to make another tough decision when Stanek is ready to be activated off the Paternity List. At that time, the answer should be sending Matt Svanson back down to Triple-A. He has already been demoted down to Triple-A earlier in the season, but was brought back up to the majors to replace Fernandez when he landed on the Injured List. Svanson has shown progress in his return to the majors. Svanson has appeared in eight games since coming back up and seven of those outings have been scoreless. He gave up three runs on June 23 in just 1/3 of an inning pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He hasn't pitched a full inning since June 19.

The talent is there and he has started to turn a corner, but when Stanek returns, Svanson should be the guy to go down to keep Fernandez in the majors.