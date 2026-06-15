Cardinals Bullpen Reinforcement Finally Nearing Return

While the St. Louis Cardinals have been awesome overall this season, there is one clear weakness for the franchise: the bullpen.

The Cardinals' bullpen is 17th in the league with a 4.21 ERA through 69 games played so far. It certainly doesn't help that one of their pieces who was pitching well is on the Injured List right now in righty Ryan Fernandez.

Fernandez has pitched in seven games so far this season for the Cardinals and had a 1.86 ERA before landing on the Injured List with back pain. He hasn't pitched in a game since May 30. Fortunately, it sounds like that may change in the near future.

Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reported that Fernandez is feeling "a lot better" and has a bullpen scheduled for Wednesday. If all goes well with it, then he could begin a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

The Cardinals Will Have Another Weapon Ready To Go Soon

Apr 29, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryan Fernandez (64) throws in the outfield before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"Ryan Fernandez says he’s feeling a lot better. Has thrown a successful bullpen and has one more scheduled for Wednesday. Assuming that goes well, he’s hoping to be in Memphis for a rehab assignment on Friday," Jones wrote.

The Cardinals could use Fernandez right now. The righty had a 1.86 ERA and a 17-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 9 2/3 innings pitched before landing on the Injured List. Again, the bullpen is the only area of the Cardinals that could be called a weakness right now. The rotation has been good and the offense has been way better than anyone could've hoped for, thanks in large part to the performance of Jordan Walker and JJ Wetherholt.

Ryne Stanek is someone to watch as he has a 5.40 ERA in 31 appearances so far this season. That's certainly not what the Cardinals were expecting when they brought him to town. Justin Bruihl has a 4.55 ERA in 31 appearances. Matt Svanson has a 7.42 ERA in 27 total outings, but that doesn't tell the whole story. He struggled mightily to begin the season and then was demoted down to the minors. He was brought back up to the big leagues and has been better since. He's pitched in three games since coming back up and hasn't allowed a run in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

At the end of the day, Fernandez isn't back yet, but it shouldn't be much longer until he's another option at St. Louis' disposal.