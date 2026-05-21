Cardinals Are Bringing Even More Energy to Busch Stadium

While the Stephen F. Austin club baseball team may no longer be at Busch Stadium, that doesn't mean that the St. Louis Cardinals are ready for the energy to die down at home.

Busch Stadium has been rocking over the last few days, thanks in large part to the "Tarps off" trend, which the Stephen F. Austin club baseball team brought to Busch Stadium. The crowd has been wild and the Cardinals have been feeding off the energy.

Things started to take a turn for the better during the club's series against the Kansas City Royals. The Cardinals won two of the three games against the Royals and then kicked off the Pittsburgh Pirates series on Tuesday night after the Stephen F. Austin club baseball team threw out the first pitch.

You already know! @SFAClubBsbl will be throwing out the first pitch tonight! pic.twitter.com/3gOCkz9ZoO — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 19, 2026

They may no longer be in town, but the Cardinals have heard the fans. St. Louis announced on Wednesday that the upper right field bleachers at Busch Stadium will now be considered a "high-energy fan section" moving forward with shirts being optional.

The Cardinals Are Doing Everything Right

May 19, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Ivan Herrera (48) is doused with water by third baseman Nolan Gorman (16) after hitting a walk-off three run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the tenth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"Want to join the movement? Starting tonight, the upper right field bleachers at Busch Stadium will become a dedicated high-energy fan section, inspired by the Tarps Off atmosphere fans have brought to the ballpark," the Cardinals announced. "Any fan in the ballpark, regardless of seat location, can join the fun. Shirts optional."

Want to join the movement? 🚫👕



Starting tonight, the upper right field bleachers at Busch Stadium will become a dedicated high-energy fan section, inspired by the Tarps Off atmosphere fans have brought to the ballpark.



Any fan in the ballpark, regardless of seat location, can… pic.twitter.com/wW2jPMNLkD — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 20, 2026

The Cardinals entered the day on Wednesday sporting a 28-19 record. The Cardinals are young and exciting and they want the crowd to bring the energy. This is certainly a different vibe than the Cardinals over the last few years. That even includes the 2025 team. The Cardinals are in a different place right now and it's for the best.

Baseball is supposed to be fun. The Cardinals have been great in the standings, but have also made the game fun outside of the white lines. This is what baseball is all about. St. Louis is trending in the right direction and if these young guys can stay healthy, it's just going to get better. We're seeing the very beginning of this rebuild, and yet the Cardinals already look like a potential playoff team.

The Cardinals' front office and ownership group have taken a lot of heat over the last three years. Right now, they're doing everything right. Chaim Bloom and Co. are bringing the Cardinals back.