Cardinals Will Have 'Tarps Off' Secret Weapon Back on Tuesday

The St. Louis Cardinals are going to kick off an important National League Central series on Tuesday night when they welcome the Pittsburgh Pirates to town.

The Pirates are coming to Busch Stadium on Tuesday night with the first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT between Matthew Liberatore of the Cardinals and Mitch Keller of the Pirates. The Cardinals and Pirates last faced off from April 27 through April 30 with St. Louis sweeping the four-game series.

That series was on the road. The Cardinals will welcome the Pirates to town on Tuesday night and will certainly have a home-field advantage, to say the least. Tamar Sher of KMOV shared on X that the Stephen F. Austin club baseball team, the crew that started the "tarps off" trend at Busch Stadium that captured the attention of the baseball world over the weekend, will return to Busch Stadium for one final game on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals Will Have Their Secret Weapon Again On Tuesday Night

Apr 21, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"The [Stephen F. Austin club baseball team] team will be back at Busch Stadium on Tuesday night to lead the "Tarps Off" section for one last time," Sher wrote.

#NEW: The @SFAClubBsbl team will be back at Busch Stadium on Tuesday night to lead the #TarpsOff section for one last time. @KMOV | @MatrixMidwest pic.twitter.com/CtuGcz8U8A — Tamar Sher (@tamar_sher) May 18, 2026

If you followed along with the Cardinals at all throughout the weekend, you likely know about these guys by now. The Cardinals faced off against the Kansas City Royals over the weekend and the story of the series was the buzzing energy of the stadium, namely with all of the people out in right field participating in the trend in which they chanted and spun their shirts above their heads. It had such an impact on the Cardinals that Oli Marmol bought out seats out in right field for fans to come for free and then the Cardinals brought the club baseball team into the clubhouse after the club's win over the Royals on Saturday.

The Stephen F. Austin club baseball team wasn't at Busch Stadium on Sunday as they prepared for their own game and it was the only one of the series the Cardinals lost against the Royals. Now, their secret weapon will come back to bring the energy to the stadium.

It's one of the most fun and wild stories of the season so far. How many times are you going to hear about an MLB team and college club baseball team being linked together so much? Pretty much never, if ever.