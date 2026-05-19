Cardinals May Have Reached Turning Point in Chaim Bloom's Rebuild

The St. Louis Cardinals have been a completely different team this season under Chaim Bloom's leadership. He took over as president of baseball operations at the end of the 2025 season and proceeded to trade several veterans.

However, instead of getting worse with the subtractions, the Cardinals have actually gotten better, and they enter Tuesday's game with the Pittsburgh Pirates just one game back of first place in the National League Central.

The "tarps off" trend courtesy of the Stephen F Austin club baseball team has inspired the fanbase, and the Cardinals won their most recent series with the Kansas City Royals with them in attendance. Josh Jacobs of MLB.com believes that this past weekend may mark a turning point in the rebuild.

"This weekend felt like a moment where the tides are shifting," Jacobs said. I'm not saying it's totally this direction yet, but even if this team doesn't make the playoffs this year, even if this team falls out of contention in the second half, as long as the young core is playing like this, as long as they're showing the signs that they are that kind of team that can go on a run and be someone that can be competitive at the top of the NL Central in the future, it feels like this fanbase is ready to buy in and love this team again."

Cardinals on their way back?

Apr 26, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Michael McGreevy (36) delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

This past weekend certainly was a step in the right direction for this franchise. The Cardinals have not reached the postseason since 2022, and actually would qualify for a wild card spot if it began on Tuesday. While a lot can still change, there are finally signs of hope.

Bloom picked a direction for the franchise to go in, but despite that being a rebuild, the Cardinals are playing with newfound energy and feeding off of their fanbase's vibes. For the first time in a while, there is a legitimate sense of hope for the future, and the Cardinals are giving fans reasons to be invested in the team and show up to Busch Stadium for games.

Attendance declined over the past several years, but as long as the young core continues to show promise, fans will be invested, and the Cardinals' rebuild could ultimately go a lot quicker than expected, which would be a huge treat for a fanbase that wants to see the team make it back to the postseason.