Cardinals' Biggest Offseason Need Became Painfully Obvious in 2026

This winter, the St. Louis Cardinals don't need to hand out a nine-figure deal in order to improve heading into the 2027 season.

The Cardinals went 77-85 in 2026, which was just one game worse than the 2025 campaign. The big difference was that in 2025, the Cardinals had Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras. St. Louis let the kids play and the results were promising. Now, of course, the Cardinals didn't make the playoffs. But they were in the mix for much of the season. If they had a better bullpen, they realistically could have as well.

One thing that is pretty shocking is the fact that the Cardinals not only had the National League saves leader in Riley O'Brien (38), but St. Louis also finished the season tied for the third-most blown saves as a team with 30.

The Cardinals Need To Fix The Bullpen This Winter

Sep 20, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Riley O'Brien (61) delivers against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

St. Louis finished the regular season 11 games out of a Wild Card spot in the National League. If the Cardinals were simply an average team from a blown-saves perspective, they would've been much closer. The Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies tied for 14th in the league with 23 blown saves apiece. If the Cardinals were in the middle with them, their 77-85 record would've turned into 84-78. That still wouldn't have been enough to make the playoffs, but they would've been in the mix until the very end.

If the Cardinals were an above-average team from a blown-saves perspective, they could've made the playoffs. The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros tied for the league lead with just 14 blown saves apiece. If St. Louis had that sort of luck, it would've been a playoff team.

That's why the goal of the offseason needs to be improving the bullpen. Even if the Cardinals aren't willing yet to go out and make a splash at the top of the market for stars, this team can compete with some of the other top teams in the National League as is with an improved bullpen. That's how bad the bullpen was in 2026. St. Louis finished tied for the most blown saves and 20th in bullpen ERA at 4.40. If the Cardinals add anyone this offseason, all they really have to do is address the bullpen. Then, they could let the kids play once again and still be better.