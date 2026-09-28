Ranking The Cardinals' Biggest Offseason Needs

The St. Louis Cardinals' success this season came as a complete surprise after the team traded away plenty of their top players last offseason.

St. Louis entered a full-scale rebuild, yet the team managed to stay in playoff contention for most of the season. Though the Cardinals ended with a losing record for the second straight season, something the organization has not done since the 1950's, they should still be happy about the development of their young players.

The Cardinals appeared further along in their rebuild than expected this season, largely because players like Jordan Walker, Alec Burleson and JJ Wetherholt took positive steps forward in their development. Despite performing better than expected, St. Louis has clear needs heading into the offseason. Bolstering the bullpen should be the team's biggest priority, but they also need to figure things out at third base and could use a front-end hurler to stabilize the rotation.

1. The Cardinals' bullpen was a mess this season

Sep 20, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Riley O'Brien (61) delivers against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

St. Louis desperately needs improvement in its bullpen after blowing 30 saves this season and posting a 4.40 ERA. The bullpen was the Cardinals' biggest weakness this year, even though Riley O'Brien tied for the most saves in the National League with 38. They pitched 613 2/3 innings, and while multiple young arms made a strong impression this year, they have to improve if the team wants any chance to return to the postseason anytime soon.

The Cardinals unloaded JoJo Romero, one of their best relievers, at the trade deadline, a trend the team has taken the past few years. It would make sense for the team to take a similar approach of shopping for bargain reinforcements over the offseason that they could potentially flip at the deadline. One way or another, this team needs to bring in a couple of quality relievers who can hold down a lead.

2. The need for another starting pitcher

The Cardinals' starting rotation was a bright spot for the team this season, ranking No. 12 in the league with a 4.17 ERA. Despite its success, St. Louis' rotation has some question marks heading into next season, especially given how young it is. Michael McGreevy, Andre Pallante and Kyle Leahy are likely guaranteed spots in the rotation, and the Cardinals have plenty of young pitching options to round out the bottom of the rotation with Quinn Mathews, Liam Doyle, Tanner Franklin and Jurrangelo Cijntje.

St. Louis still lacks a true ace after trading away Sonny Gray last offseason. The Cardinals' starting rotation will be forced to rely heavily on unproven talent next season, so it would be smart to add a proven starter. Acquiring a front-end starter would elevate this rotation instantly and help push the team further along in its rebuild.

3. Who will start at third base next season?

Last week, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol told reporters the competition for third base was "wide open." St. Louis' third basemen have not produced nearly as much as they should at a premium offensive position, ranking among the worst in the league in most offensive categories.

Thomas Saggese had a hot finish to the season but struggled enough earlier in the year that he was demoted back to the minor leagues. Blaze Jordan showed flashes during his rookie campaign, but not enough to lock down the position for next year. Then there's still Nolan Gorman and maybe even José Fermín in the mix.

The Cardinals were lucky to have an All-Star like Nolan Arenado helming third base for five years. It's going to be a fight for the starting job at third base. St. Louis will hope one of these options makes a big jump, similar to Walker this year.