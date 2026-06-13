Cardinals Can't Ignore Growing Kyle Leahy Problem

The St. Louis Cardinals suffered a tough loss at the hands of the Minnesota Twins on Friday night. The bullpen imploded and left the Cardinals vulnerable. But that wasn't the only big story from Friday night's game.

Right-hander Kyle Leahy drew the start for the Cardinals and was solid through five innings, but had an implosion of his own in the sixth inning. This is where Leahy has struggled. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch pointed out just how bad things have gotten for Leahy in the sixth inning and how it's a problem the Cardinals simply cannot ignore.

Cardinals Dealing With Serious Kyle Leahy Problem

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kyle Leahy (62) delivers a pitch in the first inning between the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, May 23, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"So far this season, Leahy has allowed more runs in the sixth inning (eight) than he’s collected out (five)," Goold wrote.

"His ERA for the inning is 43.20.

"The same goes the third time he faces an opposing lineup whenever that rolls around. Opponents are hitting .462 in their third look at Leahy and slugging .846. It’s not unusual for a pitcher to see a spike in opponents’ success that third time, but Leahy’s is dramatic. Opposing batters hit .217 against him the first time and slug .321, and those numbers rise to .294 in the second turn and .422. And then there’s the third-time-through leap. Half of the 32 runs he’s allowed this season have happened the third time he’s trying to get through a lineup."

Leahy was one of the Cardinals' top relievers last season. They chose to give him a shot as a starting pitcher this year, and so far, it has not worked out in their favor.

Leahy is 5-3 in 13 starts, but has posted a 4.64 ERA. Eventually, it's going to be time for a change.

Fortunately for the Cardinals, they have an option ready in the minor leagues. Right-hander Hunter Dobbins has shown a lot of potential in his latest outings. While he allowed three runs over 4 1/3 innings against the New York Mets on Thursday, he has pitched well as a long reliever and even pitched five scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds on June 5.

The Cardinals have liked what they have seen out of Dobbins, so it may only be a matter of time before Leahy is moved back to the bullpen and Dobbins is put in the rotation full-time. It will be interesting to see how Chaim Bloom attacks this issue.