John Mozeliak's Latest Trade Proves Cardinals are in Better Place with Chaim Bloom

The St. Louis Cardinals made sweeping changes last offseason under new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom, who took over for John Mozeliak after 18 years. Fans had grown tired of Mozeliak and were ready for the Cardinals to do things differently.

Bloom has been able to do just that. Meanwhile, Mozeliak is now the interim general manager of the Los Angeles Angels, and he made his first trade on Wednesday night, sending catcher Logan O'Hoppe and pitcher Chase Silseth to the Texas Rangers for infield prospect Angel Arredondo.

Needless to say, Mozeliak didn't get much back, and it's proof that the Cardinals are in a much better place with Bloom in charge.

Cardinals in much better place with Chaim Bloom leading the way

Jul 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom talks with the media before a game against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

According to Will Sammon, Katie Woo and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, St. Louis is looking to acquire "meaningful pieces" in exchange for their trade chips, most notably Ryne Stanek and Dustin May. They did that last year at the deadline, and though Mozeliak was still in charge, Bloom had a lot of say in who the Cardinals got back.

However, in 2023, Mozeliak had full control and didn't acquire any meaningful pieces. Pitcher Tekoah Roby hasn't been able to stay healthy, Thomas Saggese hasn't become the player the Cardinals hoped he would, and while Matt Svanson showed promise last year, he has come crashing back down to earth.

In fact, Svanson is the only one that has shown any kind of promise. Many of the pieces Mozeliak acquired are either still in the minors or no longer with the organization.

Arredondo was not even a top-30 prospect with the Rangers, and Mozeliak gave up valuable pieces. It remains to be seen if other trades are coming, but Cardinals fans certainly have taken notice of the valuable pieces Bloom has brought back in recent trades as opposed to what Mozeliak brought back.

And so, fans are confident that when the Cardinals sell under Bloom, the team will bring back solid pieces that can help them in the future and set them up well for it.

The Cardinals desperately needed a new direction, and Bloom gave them that after years of staying stuck in the middle under Mozeliak. So, it will be interesting to see how Bloom attacks the deadline this summer and what he can potentially bring back in trades with contending teams.

The Cardinals are within striking distance, but have a lot of teams in front of them.