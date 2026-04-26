Cardinals' Chaim Bloom Takes Subtle Shot at Red Sox as Rebuild Takes Shape

The St. Louis Cardinals have charted a new course. Under Chaim Bloom, they are focused almost solely on the future and making sure they have enough assets in place to contend when the time is right.

Bloom took over for John Mozeliak after the latter served as president of baseball operations for 18 years. Bloom previously had been in charge with the Boston Red Sox before being fired in 2023.

While in Boston, Bloom put together a strong farm system. On the "Dealin' the Cards" podcast Bloom reflected on his experience in Boston, the lessons he learned and how it all applies to his current role in St. Louis.

Chaim Bloom reflects on Boston

Feb 27, 2020; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom takes questions from reporters during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

"I think the entire Boston experience was an absolute blessing," Bloom said. "I feel so fortunate to have been able to do it. I'm really proud of a lot of the work that we did, and one of the things trying to execute on that project in a place like that that I really learned is just the importance of alignment, the importance of the whole organization being on the same page, but also just the responsibility you have in this seat, not just to want it but to insist on it and to be forceful if you have to and just making sure everything is pointed in the right direction, making sure it's crystal clear to people, what we need to do and why, and insisting on that. Just being very focused, very forceful, and very disciplined with that."

Ultimately, Bloom was trying to execute a perfect plan in Boston to rebuild the farm system and focus on the future. However, the organization didn't appear to be completely aligned on the goals.

Bloom traded players such as Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi, but also went out and acquired players like Kyle Schwarber and Trevor Story. Boston had a strong 2021 season, but finished under .500 in every other year of Bloom's tenure, simply because the organization kept pulling the rug out from under Bloom.

In St. Louis, it appears now that the organization is aligned in what the goals are and are fully supporting Bloom's plan. That will allow him to execute the plan to the best of his ability and get the Cardinals back to where they need to be.

But Bloom may have been taking a subtle shot at the Red Sox organization. Given all the moves Bloom made and how he was ultimately fired in 2023, they never seemed to be fully aligned on their goals, which likely made it difficult for Bloom to execute his plan.

That doesn't appear to be the case in St. Louis. Bloom appears to be the right man for the job, and because of what he learned in Boston, the Cardinals should be on the right track soon.

Bloom brought back some very good pieces for the players he traded, which has set the Cardinals up well for the future.