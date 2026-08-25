Cardinals Could Fix Rotation Hole With Released All-Star

The St. Louis Cardinals have a clear hole in the starting rotation to fill right now.

Both Andre Pallante and Hunter Dobbins are on the Injured List. On the bright side, Pallante is expected to miss the minimum of 15 days. But Dobbins is more up in the air right now. Quinn Mathews has already been promoted to fill one of the spots, but there's another one left.

One internal option to fill the hole could be lefty Josh Fleming. St. Louis signed Fleming on Aug. 19 and he has made one appearance in the system since. On Aug. 23, Fleming took the mound for the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds and got the start. He pitched five innings and allowed four runs while striking out four batters. If the Cardinals want a depth option to take a start or two in the majors, Fleming is already in the system.

The Cardinals Should Add A Starter

Jul 20, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. (50) throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is an external option out there that should be worth a look as well. That is former All-Star Lance McCullers Jr. The Milwaukee Brewers acquired him from the Houston Astros ahead of the 2026 trade deadline. He made two appearances out of the Brewers' bullpen and allowed two runs in 4 2/3 innings of work. While this is the case, the Brewers cut ties with him and released the two-time World Series champion.

McCullers is healthy and could be an intriguing target at this point in the season. For St. Louis, its chances of making a run at a playoff spot aren't great. The Cardinals are 66-66 on the season and are five games out of a playoff spot. More likely than not, the Cardinals will end up on the outside looking in when the 2026 regular season comes to an end. But there is at least a slim chance St. Louis could make a run.

Adding someone like McCullers would give the Cardinals a clear solution for the rotation with upside. He has a 3.85 career ERA in 156 total big league games, including 148 starts. Plus, he has plenty of playoff experience.

That's not something the Cardinals have lying around down in the minors ready to go. McCullers would be a good target because of all of that experience he has — both positive and negative. This is a former All-Star and World Series champion we're talking about. There was a time when he was among the most dominant hurlers in the American League. But injuries derailed his career over the last few years. This guy has experienced the highs of the game, as well as the lows.

St. Louis has an extremely young team. McCullers isn't old, by any means. He's just 32 years old. But he would be a good guy to put around the young guys on the roster so they could learn from his experiences with the playoff push approaching.