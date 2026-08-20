Cardinals Sign 6-Year Veteran Pitcher, Plus Bligh Madris for Stretch Run

The St. Louis Cardinals didn't have the day that they wanted to have on the field on Wednesday, but they were certainly active off of it.

St. Louis didn't just add one depth piece to the organization on Wednesday, but two. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the Cardinals signed lefty reliever Josh Fleming after stints with the Toronto Blue Jays and the Chicago Cubs this season.

"Cardinals are signing Josh Fleming, a lefty, to a minor-league deal and he’s heading to Class AAA Memphis," Goold wrote. "He was just with the Cubs in their system, pitched earlier in the majors this summer with the Blue Jays."

That's not all, though. The Cardinals announced that they signed first baseman/outfielder Bligh Madris to a minor league deal as well.

"We have signed 1B/OF Bligh Madris to a minor league contract and assigned him to Memphis (AAA)," the Cardinals announced. "LHP Ixan Henderson (AAA) has been placed on the 60-day IL."

Josh Fleming

Apr 21, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fleming is a six-year big league hurler. He began his MLB career back in 2020 as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays. That year, he had a 2.78 ERA in seven appearances, across five starts, in the shortened 2020 campaign. He spent four years with the Rays and finished his stint with the organization with a 4.88 ERA in 55 total appearances, including 22 starts.

In 2024, he spent some time in the majors as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Then, he didn't pitch in the majors in 2025. This season, he made one appearance with the Blue Jays in the majors and allowed four runs in three innings. In Triple-A, he had a 3.08 ERA in the Blue Jays' system in 13 outings. He made five appearances in the Cubs' system and had a 3.44 ERA.

Bligh Madris

Detroit Tigers Bligh Madris (40) jogs towards the dugout during a game against the New York Yankees at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Madris is a 30-year-old outfielder/first baseman who has already spent time in the Cardinals' system this year. In fact, he has played in 72 games down with Triple-A Memphis and has slashed .275/.387/.517 with a .904 OPS, 14 home runs and 52 RBIs.

In July, he was released so he could pursue an opportunity in the KBO League. He played in 17 games with the SSG Landers and batted .175 with four homers. Now, he's coming back to the organization as another depth option. With Joshua Báez now up in the majors, the Cardinals actually could use more depth in the minors in the outfield and Madris is now here.