Cardinals Cut Loose 2 Prospects, Including Triple-A Outfielder

The St. Louis Cardinals officially promoted one of the most exciting players in the club's farm system up to Double-A on Tuesday.

Reports surfaced on Monday that No. 2 prospect Rainiel Rodríguez was moving up to Double-A Springfield. The Cardinals announced the move on Tuesday but that wasn't all. St. Louis also announced that infield prospect Jack Gurevitch has been promoted to High-A and that outfielder Mike Antico and catcher Carlos Linárez have been released by the organization.

"C Rainiel Rodriguez has been transferred from Peoria (A+) to Springfield (AA)," the Cardinals announced. "1B/3B Jack Gurevitch has been transferred from Palm Beach (A) to Peoria. OF Mike Antico (AAA) & C Carlos Linárez (AA) have been given their unconditional release."

C Rainiel Rodriguez has been transferred from Peoria (A+) to Springfield (AA).



1B/3B Jack Gurevitch has been transferred from Palm Beach (A) to Peoria.



OF Mike Antico (AAA) & C Carlos Linárez (AA) have been given their unconditional release. — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) May 12, 2026

Mike Antico

Feb 17, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Mike Antico (91). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Antico was an eighth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Texas, Austin. He began his professional career the same year with Class-A Palm Beach. Since then, he has worked his way up through the club's farm system and made it all the way to Triple-A. He made it up to Triple-A in 2024 for the first time and has spent time there since. In 2025, he played in 104 games down in Triple-A and slashed .279/.366/.420 with a .786 OPS. On top of this, he had seven homers, 57 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, and 21doubles.

Before being released, he slashed .050/.136/.100 with two walks. He went 1-for-20 before his release.

Carlos Linárez

Feb 17, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Carlos Linarez (97). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Linárez is a 24-year-old prospect who has been in the system since 2021. He made it up to Triple-A last year, but kicked off the season down in Double-A. Before his release, he played 13 games and slashed .220/.273/.293 with five RBIs and three stolen bases. Last year, he played in 43 total games and slashed .241/.302/.379 across his 43 games of action with Double-A and Triple-A. He appeared in 40 games in Double-A and three games in Triple-A.

Overall, neither of these moves will impact the Cardinals at all in the majors. Neither was on the big league club or seemingly near the big leagues quite yet. Instead, the big thing to follow simply is Rodríguez moving up to Double-A. He's now two steps away from the big leagues and will make it there soon enough. With the two prospects out the door, the club now has a little less depth, but nothing too concerning at this moment.