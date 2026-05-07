Cardinals’ Leaky Bullpen Has a Potential Fix Down in Triple-A

The young St. Louis Cardinals are 21-15 through 36 games in 2026 and are having arguably their most fun season so far since 2022, at least.

The 2022 season was the last one in which the Cardinals made the playoffs. That year, St. Louis went 93-69 and finished atop the National League Central standings. Plus, of course, that was the final season of Albert Pujols' illustrious career and his chase for 700 homers captured the league's attention. It was an excellent season, although it didn't end in a World Series title. Since then, it's been a struggle for the Cardinals. St. Louis went 71-91 in 2023, 83-79 in 2024, and 78-84 in 2025.

Right now, the Cardinals are 21-15 and could be even better. The easiest way for the club to improve is the bullpen. This is no secret. The bullpen has been St. Louis' biggest weakness so far this season. The Cardinals are 27th in the league with a 4.87 bullpen ERA. On the bright side, St. Louis may have a potential answer down in Triple-A right now.

Luis Gastelum hasn't grabbed many headlines so far in 2026, but he probably should. The 24-year-old is in Triple-A for the first time in his professional career and has been excellent. In 14 appearances, he has a 2.16 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. He needs to improve his command as he has 12 walks already this season, but he has been able to navigate them.

The Cardinals Have An Intriguing Option Down In Triple-A

Feb 17, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Luis Gastelum (95). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Gastelum's calling card is his changeup, which is graded as a 70 by Baseball Savant. He's gotten a little bit of buzz so far this season. MLB.com's Sam Dykstra, Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo shared a column pinpointing one prospect who could be each team's future closer. For St. Louis, the answer was Gastelum. In the process, they also shared that "many within" the Cardinals organization think that Gastelum can help the club in 2026.

"Cardinals: Luis Gastelum, RHP (No. 21)," Dykstra, Callis and Mayo wrote. "It could be a fun discussion some day about who has the best changeup in the NL Central: Yoho or Gastelum. For his part, the Cardinals righty has a cambio that is similarly nutty as a low-80s pitch with negative induced vertical break (-4.9 inches in this case) and 12.9 inches of armside movement on average, making it look like a left-handed breaking ball.

"Its whiff rate stands out at 25.9 percent through 14 appearances for Triple-A Memphis this season, but it was 52 percent last year at Double-A Springfield. ... He needs to improve his control (12 walks in 16 2/3 innings), but many within the St. Louis organization believe Gastelum has the potential to get important outs for the big club at some point in 2026."

That's the most important variable. It would be great if he could be the long-term closer. But more importantly, if he can simply help the club right now in other ways, the Cardinals will be golden. Riley O'Brien is among the game's best closers. St. Louis doesn't need a closer right now. But if Gastelum could carry his hot streak from Triple-A to the big leagues, that would be one way to try to fix this leaky bullpen.