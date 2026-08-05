Cardinals Facing Major Disadvantage at Busch Stadium This Season

The St. Louis Cardinals offense returned to its quiet state on Tuesday night against the New York Yankees. St. Louis outhit the Bronx Bombers, but still lost 2-0 and were unable to muster anything against Yankees starter Ryan Weathers.

Since June 22, St. Louis is 15-24 and is tied for 29th in batting average and last in slugging percentage. However, strangely, these struggles have not been quite as bad away from Busch Stadium as they have been at home.

Brandon Kiley of 101 ESPN pointed out the home vs. road splits over this stretch of games dating back to the month of June.

#STLCards home/road splits over this stretch (small sample size alert!):



Home:

.202 BA

.303 SLG

.568 OPS



Road:

.243 BA

.370 SLG

.689 OPS — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) August 5, 2026

Cardinals Have Big Disadvantage at Home

Jul 29, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Ivan Herrera (48) hits a walk-off two-run double against the Chicago Cubs in the tenth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Cardinals offense has not performed well on the road either, things have been especially bad at home since June 22. The batting average, slugging percentage and OPS are down significantly compared to what they are on the road.

Part of that has to do with the dimensions of Busch Stadium being more friendly to pitchers than to hitters. The outfield is much deeper than other parks, and a lot of fly balls that would be home runs elsewhere are flyouts to the warning track in St. Louis.

This isn't to say that the Cardinals have been simply bit by bad luck and that they have a top-level offense, but it is interesting to note just how much Busch Stadium favors pitchers over hitters. That was never a problem for a player like Albert Pujols in his prime, but the Cardinals don't have as many mashers in their lineup as they once did, so that too can lead to a less than stellar offensive performance.

There are a lot of factors that have led to this, but Busch Stadium is hard place to hit, even for some of the league's best power hitters. The Cardinals will need to turn this around if they want to have a chance to reach the postseason.

The offense and bullpen combined have been the achilles heel of the team this season, and there is only so much the starting rotation can do when those areas are not strengths.

Perhaps some changes could be in order in terms of how Oli Marmol constructs his lineup in the future. What the Cardinals have been doing lately simply is not working, and it's leading to a lot more losses than wins as the 2026 season winds down.