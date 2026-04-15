Cardinals Veteran Just Waiting to Be Replaced by Jimmy Crooks After Slow Start
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The St. Louis Cardinals opted for a rebuild during the offseason, which is exciting for a few reasons, but it's also a bit crushing for the fan base. The Cardinals are seemingly committing to losing for a year or two while they adjust their roster from a team full of veterans to a team full of young prospects.
This year, the Cardinals have a few young prospects on the roster right now, but there are some struggling veterans still in St. Louis. While the season is still young, the Cardinals could look to elevate one of their top prospects to take the place of a struggling veteran.
Yohel Pozo has struggled to begin the season
The Cardinals have one of the deepest catching rooms in all of MLB. They have a few big league catchers, including Iván Herrera, who's caught seven games this season. They also have Pedro Pages and Yohel Pozo on the big league roster.
Pozo is the weak link of the group. He's a solid role player, but with the Cardinals' depth, they don't need him in the big leagues. In 6 games and 15 at-bats, the veteran catcher has two hits, one double, and three RBI. He holds a -5 OPS+.
Pozo doesn't have a high ceiling either, as his career WAR is negative. His career OPS+ is 78, which is well below the league average.
Jimmy Crooks is knocking on the door of a big league call up
And the Cardinals have the perfect catching prospect in the minor leagues who could come up and take his spot.
Catching prospect Jimmy Crooks has been one of the best offensive players for the Cardinals' Triple-A affiliate. Crooks is slashing .295/.415/.591 with an OPS over 1.000 and four home runs. He's an excellent defender, grading out as one of the best defensive catching prospects in the game.
Adding Crooks to the roster over Pozo would give the Cardinals an upgrade on defense. But it would also provide them with an upgrade on offense.
This would allow Herrera to slot in at designated hitter more often than anything while Crooks handles a lot of the catching duties, as he would be a big defensive upgrade.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper. He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team, where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network, among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "St. Louis Cardinals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com