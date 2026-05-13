Cardinals Fan Favorite Should Be Moved Early Before 2026 Deadline

Over the next few months, there's going to be a lot of chatter about who the St. Louis Cardinals should trade away — or maybe even acquire.

In a perfect world, the Cardinals would go on some massive winning streak and go on to win the World Series with this roster exactly as it is. It's far more likely that over the next few months, we're going to see a few moves. With the Cardinals sitting at 24-17, they don't need to do anything crazy. In fact, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. This Cardinals team is legit and is getting contributions from all over the place.

Over the next few weeks, the Cardinals could get another reinforcement back, barring a setback, in Lars Nootbaar. He was a trade candidate this past offseason, but his surgery on both of his heels certainly impacted his trade value. Nootbaar is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment as soon as this upcoming weekend, as he looks to return to the majors. When his rehab assignment begins, there will be a 20-day clock before the club either has to bring him back up to the majors or send him down to the minors. The Cardinals don't need to use the entire 20-day window. That's just how long they have.

The Cardinals Should Look To Make A Move

Sep 19, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) hits a one run single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

It's going to be good to get Nootbaar back, but arguably he should still be a trade candidate for the club, and on the sooner side. If he looks good in his minor league rehab assignment and gets off to a hot start when he returns to the majors, it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world to see what's out there. There are teams that need outfielders. Things have been working well for the Cardinals so far. Jordan Walker is a star. Nathan Church started slowly, but has broken out since. Victor Scott II is electric defensively and although he hasn't been great offensively yet, the upside is there. If Nootbaar is back and getting consistent at-bats, how are you going to make sure both Church and Scott are too? You can't.

The Cardinals found things that work. If a team out there wants to give the Cardinals a couple of prospects or maybe even a big league reliever with team control, it's worth a conversation. The goal of the season is development. If Nootbaar isn't a long-term piece, then the club should prioritize Church and Scott. Plus, No. 3 prospect Joshua Báez is knocking on the big league door.

It's great that Nootbaar is close to a return, but the Cardinals should try to find a good return for him as well early before the Aug. 3 trade deadline.