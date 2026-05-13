Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar Takes Another Step Towards Returning to St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals continue to win ballgames and surprise people around the industry. Tuesday night's win over the Athletics brought them to 24-17 on the season and allowed them to gain a game on the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.

They have managed to do all of this without outfielder and fan-favorite Lars Nootbaar, who is recovering from surgery on both heels and began the season on the injured list. He has been rehabbing for much of the spring and may be back with St. Louis soon.

According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the veteran outfielder took a major step towards a return to St. Louis in his rehab journey.

"The update from Florida on Tuesday evening was that outfielder Lars Nootbaar had a 'great day' as his rehab accelerates toward a rehab assignment and game action, likely as early as this weekend," Goold reported.

Nootbaar takes important step forward

Aug 31, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar (21) runs to third on a single hit by designated hitter Ivan Herrera (not pictured) in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Nootbaar has struggled to stay healthy in recent years, but this is certainly an encouraging step forward for the veteran outfielder. The fact that the Cardinals have been able to win games without a key piece in their lineup is nothing short of impressive.

The 28-year-old struggled last season, slashing .234/.325/.361 with 13 home runs, 48 RBI and a .686 OPS. However, when he is healthy, he can be a spark plug for the Cardinals, being able to get on base and provide some power as well.

Nootbaar is also a solid defender and can play all three outfield positions. When he comes back, the lineup is going to get a big boost in several areas, and barring any setbacks, he should be ready to return soon.

The Cardinals' offense has been a major strength this year. They are 10th in Major League Baseball with 192 runs scored, and having Nootbaar back should only make things better. for a team that has relied heavily on its lineup.

Nootbaar is the longest-tenured member of the club, having made his major league debut in 2021. He has always been a good presence in the clubhouse and a catalyst in the lineup, so there is a lot to look forward to with him potentially coming back soon.

It will be interesting to see how he fares in game action and if he can avoid any setbacks before making it back to the Cardinals' lineup for the rest of the season.