Cardinals Truths and Lies: What's Real and What's Fake after 25-18 Start

The St. Louis Cardinals pulled off yet another comeback win on Thursday, which was their major league leading 12th of the year. They are now 25-18 and return home for a three-game series against the struggling Kansas City Royals.

It's obvious by now that the Cardinals are playing much better than expected, as 2026 was expected to be a year in which they focused on rebuilding rather than contending, but they have found a way to do both.

It remains to be seen if the Cardinals can keep it up, but here is what is real and what is fake about this year's team.

Real: Jordan Walker

May 2, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) hits a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

It took a little while, but Jordan Walker is finally becoming the player that the Cardinals envisioned he would be at the beginning of his career. Struggles in 2024 and 2025 soured opinions on him, but this year, he is hitting .294/.370/.575 with 12 home runs, 32 RBI and a .945 OPS.

Walker has been able to hit the ball in the air more frequently, and it has led to him finally unlocking the power the Cardinals always believed he had. The 23-year-old was a first-round pick back in 2020 as a third baseman, but his defense in right field has also improved quite a bit.

Real: JJ Wetherholt's hot start

May 12, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Athletics during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Wetherholt's batting average isn't exactly impressive, as he is hitting just .244. However, he is reaching base at a .364 clip, slugging .421 and has hit eight home runs with 22 RBI and a .784 OPS. He is currently part of a stacked class of rookies in the National League, and he is certainly putting himself on the map.

The trades St. Louis made in the offseason opened up an everyday spot for Wetherholt, and he is taking full advantage of that. He could easily be a candidtate for the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

Fake: The rotation's success

May 2, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (36) delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

The Cardinals have the seventh-best starting rotation ERA in the National League with a 4.00 mark. That isn't exactly setting the world on fire, but it's getting the job done for St. Louis.

However, they simply don't miss enough bats for this to be sustainable. It's largely a pitch-to-contact staff, and they have only recorded 171 strikeouts as a rotation. That is the second-lowest mark in the National League.

For this to be sustainable, they need to start generating more swings and misses.