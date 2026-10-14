Cardinals Gold Glove Finalists: 2 No-Brainers and 1 Surprise

When the 2026 Gold Glove Award nominees were revealed on Wednesday, the St. Louis Cardinals certainly were well-represented.

St. Louis wrapped up the 2026 season with three Gold Glove Award nominees: JJ Wetherholt (second base), Masyn Winn (shortstop) and Michael McGreevy (pitcher). Wetherholt and Winn being nominated shouldn't shock anyone. In fact, arguably the expectation should be that both will win their respective awards. McGreevy, on the other hand, didn't get talked about for his defense throughout the year as much as the other two.

JJ Wetherholt

Sep 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wetherholt arguably should be considered a lock for the award. He was in the 100th percentile in fielding run value and in outs above average. In fact, Wetherholt finished just one behind Pete Crow-Armstrong for the league lead in outs above average. Crow-Armstrong finished the season with 26, whereas Wetherholt finished the campaign with 25. That was ahead of Bobby Witt Jr., who finished third in baseball with 24.

The 2026 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalists - NL Second Base - Brandon Lowe, Brice Turang, JJ Wetherholt#RawlingsGoldGloveAwards pic.twitter.com/Rps9OtfZdu — Rawlings Baseball (@RawlingsSports) October 14, 2026

Wetherholt's competition for the award is Brice Turang of the Milwaukee Brewers and Brandon Lowe of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Clearly, the National League Central knows how to play good defense at second base. Turang already has won a Gold Glove Award and a Platinum Glove as well. Lowe has never won a Gold Glove Award in his career to this point. At the end of the day, Wetherholt was the best defensive second baseman in baseball in 2026. The award should be his.

Masyn Winn

Sep 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winn is the reigning National League Gold Glove Award winner at shortstop and the award should be his once again. Winn finished tied for fourth in the league in outs above average with 19. The next-closest National League shortstop was Geraldo Perdomo, who is also a finalist, with 16. Dansby Swanson of the Chicago Cubs is the third nominee for the award.

The 2026 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalists - NL Shortstop - Geraldo Perdomo, Dansby Swanson, Masyn Winn#RawlingsGoldGloveAwards pic.twitter.com/X2i8bpClfQ — Rawlings Baseball (@RawlingsSports) October 14, 2026

Winn finished in the 99th percentile in fielding run value and in outs above average. Winn and Wetherholt combined to put together the best defensive middle infield in baseball.

Michael McGreevy

Sep 25, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Michael McGreevy (36) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with McGreevy, the other two nominees for the award in the National League are Nolan McLean of the New York Mets and Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves. Sale has won the award in the past.

The 2026 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalists - NL Pitcher - Nolan McLean, Michael McGreevy, Chris Sale#RawlingsGoldGloveAwards pic.twitter.com/m2We5OUAJ9 — Rawlings Baseball (@RawlingsSports) October 14, 2026

Throughout the season, McGreevy made just one error and led the league with four double plays turned from the pitcher spot. Plus, he had five defensive runs saved. The pitcher spot is more up in the air from a Gold Glove perspective, but McGreevy has a real shot at it.