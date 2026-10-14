One NLCS Player Who Could Help Fix the Cardinals Right Now

The Major League Baseball offseason is going to be a bit disjointed due to the ongoing labor negotiations. Plus, the current collective bargaining agreement will expire in December.

A lockout is looming and there's really no way to know right now what baseball will look like in 2027, if it is even played. If the two sides (MLB and MLBPA) are unable to make it work, it will be a disaster for the game. Baseball is on the rise and fans have tuned in all season in record numbers. Losing that momentum now would be bad news for the league in general.

Despite all of the ongoing labor questions, there will still be free agency and trades and other things of that nature before a potential lockout. For the St. Louis Cardinals, they need a veteran starting pitcher and should be watching the National League Championship Series closely. One player still in the playoffs who would be a perfect fit is Kris Bubic of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Cardinals Should Target Kris Bubic

Oct 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kris Bubic (40) throws during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bubic is a 29-year-old former All-Star and first-round pick. He's in his seventh season in the majors and is in the Dodgers' bullpen right now, simply because of all of the talent in Los Angeles' starting rotation. That shouldn't stop teams from looking at him as a starter this winter in free agency.

Bubic logged a 3.76 ERA in the 2026 regular season across 14 total appearances, including nine starts. Those numbers are good, but what he did in 2025 is really why the Cardinals should be all over him. Bubic made 20 starts with the Kansas City Royals in 2025 and logged a 2.55 ERA with a 116-to-39 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 116 1/3 innings pitched. Bubic has top-of-the-rotation upside, when fully healthy.

In 2026, he missed time due to shoulder soreness and eventually was traded to the Dodgers. Him being in the bullpen right now shouldn't scare St. Louis off. If he can stay healthy, he has the upside to be the type of pitcher you want at the very top of your rotation. After a tough 2026 season in general, it wouldn't be shocking to see him settle for a short-term pillow contract as well, like Dustin May last year. That's what St. Louis should be all over. This winter when the market opens, Bubic is someone who should get a call from St. Louis right away.