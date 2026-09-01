Cardinals Great Lance Lynn Wants to See Young Bullpen Arm Start in 2027

The St. Louis Cardinals have tried a lot of different things this season. One of their biggest experiments has been the use of Kyle Leahy as a starting pitcher. He was a high-leverage reliever for the team in 2025, but came into spring training as a starter, and so far, he has passed the test with flying colors.

2027 is also going to be a year in which the Cardinals try new things. They are still rebuilding after all, and they have executed it to near perfection thus far.

Lance Lynn shared that one experiment he would like to see is Gordon Graceffo in the rotation soon.

"You definitely want to be a starter. It pays more, you get more days off, you have so much more fun in life," Lynn joked. "If we want to look at the way this has kind of gone for the starters that are in the rotation, look at (Andre) Pallante, look at (Matthew Liberatore), Leahy. Is Graceffo the next in line to do what they've done, and a starter past in the minor leagues? You forever want to be starter. He's had a great year, I'm happy for him, and if you look at what the rest of the crew has done that's in the rotation, they've all followed the same path when they've gotten their opportunities, so I'm hoping they let him do that>

Should the Cardinals let Gordon Graceffo start?



Lance Lynn makes the case for why it would benefit him... pic.twitter.com/3HqgJveoZ4 — Cardinal Territory (@CardTerritory) August 31, 2026

Lance Lynn wants Gordon Graceffo to start

Aug 16, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Gordon Graceffo (44) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Graceffo was in fact a starting pitcher in the minor leagues, and the Cardinals have had a lot of success turning relievers into starters. Some of the most famous examples are Adam Wainwright and Lynn himself. but Leahy and Pallante have certainly become solid starters as well.

This would give the Cardinals a little bit of extra rotation depth going into 2027. They've already lost Hunter Dobbins to an arm injury, and Richard Fitts missed the whole season with a lat injury. So, to make up for potential injuries that could come in the future and to just give St. Louis more options in the rotation, this would be a solid move.

Graceffo has experience starting, and he recently threw three perfect innings against the Baltimore Orioles, so there is certainly a case to be made for him to become a starter. It will be interesting to see what they're thinking.

It doesn't work every time, but the Cardinals could always use more depth, so it could make sense.