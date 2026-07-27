Lance Lynn Encourages Drastic Measure for Cardinals at Trade Deadline

The St. Louis Cardinals are trending hard towards the sell side with the trade deadline now one week away. They just lost a series to the Cincinnati Reds and now have a four-game set with the Chicago Cubs coming up.

To make room for younger players, the Cardinals may trade some of their veterans away as they focus on the future and bringing back as many assets as possible for the next several years.

However, 2011 World Series champion Lance Lynn proposed a drastic measure, which would involve the Cardinals shopping Gold Glove shortstop Masyn Winn and clearing the position for JJ Wetherholt.

"I make this move only if I think this. Do I think JJ can play a shortstop every day that I can get away with trading Masyn Winn for something that is really forward moving on maybe the pitching side, and I say, 'Hey, maybe I can get a top three or a young one or two from a contending team?" Lynn said. "I think you have a serviceable shortstop that you just gave 100-plus million dollars to."

"That's a slap in the face. I don't care what anyone says."



Should the Cardinals trade Masyn Winn, or is it time for an extension? pic.twitter.com/aLOH7ot46n — Cardinal Territory (@CardTerritory) July 25, 2026

Will Cardinals actually trade Masyn Winn?

Jul 26, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) throws out Cincinnati Reds left fielder JJ Bleday at first base in the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Cardinals can get a haul for Winn at the trade deadline, then it is something worth considering. The Seattle Mariners have also made clear that they are willing to trade right-hander Emerson Hancock if it means that they can land a right-handed bat.

If the Cardinals sell high on Winn, they could potentially land something of that caliber to boost their rotation for the future. Young and controllable starting pitching should be their top priority as the trade deadline draws near. If they can land that in trades, they should be okay for the future.

But if Winn is traded, the Cardinals can simply move Wetherholt to the shortstop position and try somebody else at second base. Perhaps that could be where they put Ramon Urias if he returns from the injured list.

A trade of Winn might not be popular with the fanbase, but if it gets the Cardinals what they need, it is certainly worth considering. They have yet to extend Winn, so he might make sense as a potential trade chip if the Cardinals can get the right offer for him.

They may not be able to get a haul for any of their other trade chips, but this would be a way to ensure that they do.