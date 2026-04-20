Chaim Bloom Explains Process Behind Brendan Donovan Trade

The St. Louis Cardinals essentially tore down their roster this past winter, trading away key veterans like Sonny Gray, Brendan Donovan, Willson Contreras and Nolan Arenado. The biggest trade they made was the Donovan trade.

He was sent to the Seattle Mariners in a three-way deal with the Tampa Bay Rays that landed the Cardinals some top prospects, namely switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijintje. The organization loaded up on pitching prospects all offseason long and improved its farm system.

Chaim Bloom knows that saying goodbye to some fan favorites wasn't going to be easy, but he explained his thought process behind the Donovan deal.

Chaim Bloom explains Donovan deal

Aug 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chaim Bloom, Chief Baseball Officer of the Boston Red Sox on the field before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

"If you're talking about moving on from someone like Brendan Donovan and that type of deal, it means you've got a player who's really valuable to the rest of the industry that you can get some really good talent for," Bloom said.

"It was like breaking our own hearts to do that with Donnie, just because of what he means and the player he is, the person he is, all that. That's not to say anything negative about the other guys that we traded but he's just at a little bit of a different spot in his career where it felt like a little more of a real choice on this path and ultimately, we felt like for us to walk past the upside of all the talent we'd be able to get for him, it would be a betrayal of some of the things I said in the fall."

Bloom stuck to his word. During his introductory press conference last September, he made clear that there were going to be some tough decisions and short-term sacrifices, and unfortunately, that included a trade of Donovan.

However, the Cardinals needed to bolster their farm system, and the best way for them to do that was to trade Donovan. He was their most valuable trade asset, and not moving him would have been a mistake despite the kind of player he is.

The former All-Star is certainly missed in St. Louis, but Bloom has been transparent about his goals, and the fanbase appears to be mostly on board with what is happening.

As long as Bloom remains honest and sticks to his word, the fanbase will trust the process and soon, the rebuild may be over. We'll see what comes next for the Cardinals in this process.