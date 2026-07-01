Cardinals Have Big Advantage Playing Away from Busch Stadium

The St. Louis Cardinals kicked off a very important stretch of games against contending ballclubs with a 5-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night. They'll play the Chicago Cubs next before returning home for series with the Milwaukee Brewers and Braves again.

However, one interesting thing to point out is some of their home vs. road splits entering the series against the Braves. In some areas, they are doing a lot better on the road than at home.

Former St. Louis Post Dispatch writer Bernie Miklasz pointed out just how much better the Cardinals have been in certain areas away from Busch Stadium rather than at home.

Through Tuesday, runs per game MLB ranking, home/road for #STLCards

+ Road: 5.32 runs, 2nd MLB to Dodgers

+ Home: 3.75 runs, 26th MLB, 13th in NL

+ Cards rank 6th in MLB road slugging

+ Cards rank 26th in MLB home slugging

+ Cards 1.29 HR/game road

+ Cards 0.95 HR/game home — Miklasz (@b_miklasz) July 1, 2026

Cardinals showing promise away from Busch Stadium

In addition to some of these numbers, the Cardinals are actually playing better on the road than they have been at home. They are 21-17 on the road, four games above the .500 mark. However, at home, they are 23-21, only two games above .500.

Strangely, the Cardinals have been a better team on the road, which is rare for a Cardinals team that typically does well at home as well.

Part of the problem offensively is that Busch Stadium is more of a pitcher-friendly ballpark as opposed to some other stadiums, such as Truist Park, which favors hitters.

That can lead to better offensive performances away from Busch Stadium, but it is certainly interesting to note. The Cardinals' biggest strength this season has been their offense, and Busch Stadium can certainly swallow up some hard-hit balls.

But it is almost as if the Cardinals have more advantages to playing on the road, at least in terms of offense. Busch Stadium is good for their pitching staff, but road ballparks are more conducive to hitting and allow for a little better offensive production.

Ultimately, these are just stats at the halfway point of the season. A lot can change between now and September 27, the last day of the regular season. It will be interesting to see if some of these numbers can hold up through the rest of the season.

But as of now, at least in terms of offense, the Cardinals seem to be faring better away from Busch Stadium. Their road record vs. their home record also reflects that, so it's interesting to see the stark contrast between home splits and road splits.

We'll see if the Cardinals can step up their game at home a little bit.