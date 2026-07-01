Cardinals Begin 14-Game Gauntlet That Will Shape Their 2026 Season

The St. Louis Cardinals kicked off arguably their most important stretch of games of the season to this point on Tuesday night.

After a day off on Monday, the Cardinals began a three-game series against the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves. The Braves series will wrap up on Thursday and then St. Louis will begin a three-game series against the second-place Chicago Cubs.

When the National League Central showdown ends, the Cardinals won't have much time to wait around before they begin another. On Monday, the Cardinals will begin a whopping five-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at home at Busch Stadium. Finally, next Friday, the Cardinals will begin a three-game series at home against the Braves once again.

The Cardinals Began Their Most Important Stretch Of The Season

Apr 21, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

St. Louis kicked off the 14-game run with a win on Tuesday against Atlanta, but it's going to need a lot more than that. This stretch of games is really going to show us what this Cardinals team is made of. The Braves are 15 games above .500 at 49-34 and St. Louis has to face them six times in a 14-game stretch. The Cubs are 48-38 and recently surpassed the Cardinals in the National League Central standings. Right now, the Cubs are two games ahead of the 44-38 Cardinals. Also, St. Louis has five games against the National League Central-leading Brewers, who are 52-31 on the season.

All season to this point, the young Cardinals have been a bright spot around the league. There are roster holes, sure. But the Cardinals have a young roster that was underestimated and came in and shocked the baseball world. But is this team for real, or was it just a very good first half of the season? That's what we're going to find out over these next two weeks before the All-Star break. To be the best, you've got to beat the best. Right now, the Cardinals are holding a National League Wild Card spot and would be in the playoffs if the season were to end today.

But if the Cardinals actually want to maintain that, this stretch of games is going to show if St. Louis actually can be a playoff team because it's not going to be facing off against teams on the bubble, but top contenders in the National League.

So far this season, the Cardinals are 25-25 against teams at .500 or above. If the Cardinals go .500 over this run, it wouldn't kill them. But if they can finish above .500 in this 14-game sample size, arguably it will be a sign that this club is for real.