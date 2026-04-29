Cardinals Have MLB's 'Biggest Surprise' in Jordan Walker

While JJ Wetherholt has looked great in the big leagues so far this season, even he isn't the St. Louis Cardinals' biggest feel-good story. That is, of course, Jordan Walker.

Walker finished the 2025 season with -1.7 wins above replacement after slashing .215/.278/.306 with six homers and 41 RBIs in 111 games played. Clearly, the 2025 season was a bit of a crossroads moment for the young slugger. After the season, Walker got to work, including with Driveline, to retool and get ready for the 2026 season at 23 years old.

What he has been able to do throughout the 2026 campaign has been nothing short of excellent. Through 28 games, he's slashing .283/.358/.547 with eight homers, 19 RBIs, five stolen bases, 12 walks, four doubles and 22 runs scored. Right now, he's at 1.6 wins above replacement.

It's important to note that he is just 23 years old. That's the same age as the rookie Wetherholt. Walker is on the younger side in general in Major League Baseball and now he is playing like a star. He has caught the attention of people around the league. So much so that in a poll from MLB.com's Mark Feinsand of executives around baseball, Walker was picked as the "biggest surprise."

The Cardinals Slugger Is Shining Right Now

Apr 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Nathan Church (27) greets right fielder Jordan Walker (18) crossing home plate to score a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"Which player has been the biggest surprise? Jordan Walker, Cardinals (6 votes), Sal Stewart, Reds (5 votes), José Soriano, Angels (4 votes), Liam Hicks, Marlins (1 vote), Munetaka Murakami, White Sox (1 vote), Andy Pages, Dodgers (1 vote), Mike Trout, Angels (1 vote)," Feinsand wrote. "Walker was a Top 5 prospect in the game in 2023, but he posted a negative bWAR in each of the past three seasons, never living up to the lofty expectations. ...

“After the last couple years, it was becoming reasonable to question whether his physical gifts would translate to Major League performance,” an NL executive said. “He has improved his approach, his bat path and ball flight in order to tap into the power that was always there, and he is now looking like a very dangerous hitter.”

If this version of Walker is here to stay and can form a duo with Wetherholt, the top of St. Louis' order is going to be dangerous for years to come. Mix in guys like Alec Burleson, Masyn Winn and Iván Herrera and now all of a sudden we're talking about a team that can make some noise for a while.