Cardinals Have One Clear Need at Trade Deadline

The St. Louis Cardinals find themselves in playoff position as the first weekend of the second half comes to a close. They are 51-46 and suffered a tough loss on Saturday, but they continue to outperform their expectations.

The trade deadline may be an interesting time for them. Selling might be their best path forward, but that hasn't stopped speculation that they might be buyers instead.

MLB.com put together a piece outlining what every team needs at the trade deadline this summer, and for St. Louis, it was a starting pitcher who can eat innings down the stretch and stabilize the rotation.

"Many have been waiting for the Cardinals' starting pitching to give out, but it continues to hold up, albeit with the third-lowest strikeout rate in baseball. But as we saw in a brutal home series against the Brewers shortly before the break, St. Louis has no margin for error. Another starter would provide a little elbow room, and ease some of the pressure on an increasingly overworked bullpen. And if the Cardinals end up selling, young pitching would be the focus across the board."

Cardinals Have Clear Trade Deadline Need

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Michael McGreevy (36) delivers a pitch in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals, Aug. 30, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals have a need for more pitching, regardless of whether they buy or sell. If they buy, a controllable arm will be more difficult to add, as they'll likely have to give up some top prospects to get it done, and they aren't exactly in the best position to do that.

If they sell, they can get some prospects that are close to major league ready and can be added to the rotation almost instantly, depending on who they choose to move. But it's clear that the bullpen is taxed and needs a little bit of a break. That's why adding a starter could make sense.

The best way to get what they need for the future is to trade Riley O'Brien, as Dustin May and JoJo Romero have likely lost trade value, while Ryne Stanek never had much to begin with.

Selling is the easiest way for them to get controllable starting pitching, so it will be interesting to see how Chaim Bloom attacks the deadline. This is shaping up to be a very crucial deadline for St. Louis.

It's understandable to want to try to make the team better, but they also must stick to their plan and not let outside noise make their decisions for them.