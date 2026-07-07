Cardinals' Ryne Stanek Exits Tuesday's Game After Scary Collision

The St. Louis Cardinals made some moves in the bullpen before Tuesday's doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers and it appears as though another move could be necessary.

In the seventh inning of Game 1 against the Brewers on Tuesday, there was a collision at first base with Brewers third baseman Joey Ortiz attempting to beat out a bunt. Ortiz ran through the bag and crashed into Cardinals second baseman Bryan Torres. In the process, Stanek was also in the mix as he dove into first base at the same time after catching the ball on a throw from first baseman Alec Burleson. All three players reached first base at the same time. Torres and Ortiz took the brunt of the collision itself, but Stanek's dive into first base left him lying on the ground.

After this three-player confluence at first base, it's the pitcher -- Ryne Stanek -- who comes out of the game. pic.twitter.com/NIT1sCDu9K — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) July 7, 2026

Ryne Stanek Had To Leave Tuesday's Game Early

May 10, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryne Stanek (55) delivers during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trainers came out to work with Stanek, but he was unable to return to the mound and exited the contest.

On Tuesday, the Brewers optioned Ryan Fernandez and also moved Max Rajcic to the 60-Day Injured List. Reports surfaced indicating that Luis Gastelum is going to be promoted to the big leagues as well, although that move has not been made official as of writing. If Stanek needs to miss any time, the obvious solution is Gastelum because he hasn't been technically promoted yet. But when that does happen, the Cardinals will have to open a roster spot.

There was speculation on Tuesday that the Cardinals could designate Bruce Zimmermann for assignment to make room on the roster for Gastelum. If the Cardinals were to do that, there would still be a question mark for the bullpen now that Stanek is up in the air.

At this moment, the Cardinals haven't announced an update for Stanek after he suffered his apparent leg injury. That will dictate the next steps for the organization. Hopefully, this is just a one-day thing and the Cardinals don't lose another key cog for any amount of time. The bullpen is already hurting and doesn't need another hit to its depth.

If Stanek misses any time, arguably the next guy to call up should be Hunter Dobbins. He was brought up as the team's 27th man for the doubleheader on Tuesday, but if Stanek misses time, he should be promoted and moved to the bullpen to give the team another consistent arm out there.