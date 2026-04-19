Cardinals Can’t Ignore Blaze Jordan’s Triple-A Surge

If the St. Louis Cardinals end up needing some more offense at either of the corner infield spots, or an injury pops up, the club fortunately has Blaze Jordan down with Triple-A Memphis on a heater.

Jordan was acquired from the Boston Red Sox in 2025 ahead of the trade deadline in exchange for Steven Matz. The 23-year-old played in 41 games in the Cardinals' farm system after the deal and hit seven homers and drove in 37 runs. He has taken a significant step forward in 2026.

Jordan has played in 16 games so far this season with Triple-A Memphis and is slashing .344/.382/.609 with four homers, 10 RBIs, five doubles and eight runs scored. Jordan has a .992 OPS on the season so far, which would be the highest mark of his career if the season were to end today. Of course it doesn't end today, but this just goes to show how well Jordan is playing down in Triple-A.

The Cardinals Prospect Is Thriving

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

St. Louis traded a rental reliever in exchange for a 23-year-old slugger who could make a legit impact at the big league level as soon as this season. It's a deal that certainly looks like a winner for St. Louis. Matz isn't even on the Red Sox any longer. He entered free agency after the 2025 season came to a close and joined the Tampa Bay Rays in free agency. Matz has been converted back to the starting rotation over in Tampa Bay and has a 3.80 ERA in four starts to go along with a 3-0 record.

For the Cardinals, they could use an arm like that, but dealt him away at a time when he didn't fit into the club's rotation plans in general. Instead, they have a former third-round pick in Jordan who has years of team control left.

Right now, the Cardinals have Alec Burleson at first base and Nolan Gorman consistently at third base. There isn't space on the big league roster for Jordan at this moment. But if an injury pops up to either, he has shown already this season that he's ready for the spotlight.

In the long run, this arguably is going to look like one of the club's better trades in recent memory. Again, the Cardinals traded away someone who wasn't in the long-term vision and landed a young slugger with massive upside for years to come.