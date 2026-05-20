The 'Tarps Off' Cardinals Are MLB’s Most Electric Show Right Now

The young St. Louis Cardinals are electric and are an example of all that is good about Major League Baseball.

St. Louis boasts one of the youngest rosters in the league and was counted out before the campaign began by the national media. After trading away Sonny Gray, Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras and Brendan Donovan, the expectations for the club entering the 2026 campaign were low around the league, to say the least. But it shouldn't have been the case. It was a bit of a big-name trap. It's no secret that Gray, Arenado, Donovan, and Contreras all have big names. But the Cardinals had young guys ready to go to replace them all. Plus, Arenado struggled last season anyway. Gray was solid, but had a 4.28 ERA. That's not impossible to replace.

This club is young and hungry and doesn't care about the expectations around the league. With the youth of the roster, that also brings excitement. Of course, it's positive for the long-term future of the team. These guys are just going to grow together and get better. But with young guys all over the place, there's a different vibe with the Cardinals than we've seen over the last few years. The best example of this is the "Tarps Off" trend that has taken over baseball over the last week. The Cardinals even had the Stephen F. Austin club baseball team in the clubhouse after bringing the energy to Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals have fully embraced the youth movement. The Stephen F. Austin boys were out for first pitch on Tuesday.

The Cardinals Can Do No Wrong Right Now

May 19, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Ivan Herrera (48) reacts after hitting a walk-off three run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the tenth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

You already know! @SFAClubBsbl will be throwing out the first pitch tonight! pic.twitter.com/3gOCkz9ZoO — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 19, 2026

There were towlels handed out on Tuesday as well.

Cards are putting these out for the Tarps off crew tonight. Just in their section. pic.twitter.com/6iDL7I5vyV — Jim Hayes (@RegionalTVCat) May 19, 2026

The vibes are off the charts and the Cardinals rewarded the fans with an electric showing on the field once again on Tuesday. St. Louis took down the Pittsburgh Pirates thanks to a walk-off homer from Iván Herrera in the 10th inning. Don't worry, Herrera pointed to the "Tarps Off" crew and did the celebration while rounding second base.

WALK-OFF

TARPS OFF



Iván Herrera wins it in extras! 💥 pic.twitter.com/MJj0NL25un — MLB (@MLB) May 20, 2026

Now, the Cardinals are 28-19 on the season and just a half-game behind the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central.

This team is different from what we've seen over the last few years. We've been covering the Cardinals for a long time over here on Cardinals on SI, there hasn't been a team like this since at least 2022. It's not just that the vibes are good, St. Louis is playing exceptional overall baseball.

There isn't a team in baseball more fun than the Cardinals right now.