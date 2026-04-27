Cardinals' JJ Wetherholt Could Be Next In Line for Long-Term Deal

The St. Louis Cardinals have started to cool off just a bit lately. They have now lost four consecutive games and are just one game above the .500 mark at 14-13. They also sit in last place in a crowded National League Central.

There have been a lot of positive signs, however, such as rookie second baseman JJ Wetherholt breaking out and showing off some power in the early going. He has hit five home runs thus far and has also posted a .769 OPS.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic listed several young players that could be in line for contract extensions soon, and Wetherholt was one of them.

JJ Wetherholt named extension candidate

Apr 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) hits an RBI single against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

"Wetherholt was my preseason pick for NL Rookie of the Year because I love his ability to reach base, along with his above-average power and speed," Bowden wrote. "He’s made an easy transition from shortstop to second base and is an above-average defender at second, ranking in the 97th percentile in Outs Above Average and 98th percentile in Fielding Run Value, according to Statcast. He’s a tremendous teammate who looks like he will be a clubhouse leader."

The Cardinals added Wetherholt to their opening day roster after a strong showing in spring training, and though his average is only .238, he has shown a lot of promise. He has helped the Cardinals put up some solid offensive numbers to start the season.

As the Cardinals rebuild, Wetherholt seems like the logical piece to build around in the future. Extending him would allow the Cardinals to do just that, and they could have a true presence at the top of the order for the next several years.

The Cardinals haven't had such an exciting prospect since Dylan Carlson, though he didn't quite pan out. The last time the Cardinals truly had a superstar that they drafted and developed was during the days of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, two future Hall of Famers.

There is a lot to like about Wetherholt, and even if the Cardinals are falling out of the race, having Wetherholt setting the table will be huge for them. Extending him would be a good idea as they look towards the future rather than trying to contend in the present.

The Cardinals need to set the stage for their next core, and they will want Wetherholt to be a part of that going forward.