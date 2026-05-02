Cardinals' Jordan Walker Adding New Weapon on the Base Paths

The biggest story of the 2026 Major League Baseball season so far for the St. Louis Cardinals has been the transformation of outfielder Jordan Walker.

Walker kicked off the 2026 season on a power surge that caught the national media's attention. It wasn't just some sort of fluke, though. Walker has now played in 31 games for the Cardinals so far this season and has nine homers, 25 RBIs, six stolen bases, 12 walks, six doubles and a .308/.373/.583 slash line with a .956 OPS.

Just when it looked like Walker was starting to slow down, he has gotten red-hot once again. Over Walker's last four games, he has gone 9-for-18 with one homer, nine RBIs and two stolen bases, including an electric 4-for-4 showing on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jordan Walker is just a homer shy of the cycle after his 2-run triple 👀



He's 4-for-4 on the night so far! pic.twitter.com/f33wgBZPWA — MLB (@MLB) May 2, 2026

Jordan Walker's Breakout Is Here to Stay

Apr 25, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) reacts after hitting a single against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The 23-year-old is on another level right now, to say the least.

Throughout the 2026 season, a lot has been said about his power numbers, and rightfully so. But one underrated part of his game that has impressed so far this season has been what he has been able to do on the base paths. Walker has six stolen bases in 31 games played. That's a pace of 31 stolen bases across 162 games. Walker has played in 31 of the Cardinals' 32 games played on the season so far.

Walker's steals are a weapon that just adds to his breakout overall. In 2025, Walker set a new career-high with 10 stolen bases in 117 games played. This is yet another area of his game that makes him dangerous for opposing teams.

He's showing that he can consistently hit the ball out of the ballpark, but he's not one-dimensional. If the ball isn't leaving the yard, he's still getting on base and is a threat to go at all times. If he could put together a 20-20 season that would be electric. Imagine if he could put together a 30-30 season? That would be insanity. Right now, he's playing at a pace of 47 homers and 31 stolen bases across 162 games.

Walker's advanced metrics are off the charts and make it look like this breakout is going to be sustainable. Cardinals fans should be very excited right now. Walker has quickly gone from being a potential bust, to looking like a five-tool star. What a transformation for St. Louis.