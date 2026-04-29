Cardinals' Offense is Succeeding in Surprising Category

The St. Louis Cardinals appear to have gotten back to their winning ways after being swept by the Seattle Mariners over the weekend. On Tuesday night, the team busted out for 11 runs and defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates by a final score of 11-7.

The offense has surprisingly been a strength for this club. Even without Brendan Donovan, Willson Contreras and Nolan Arenado, the Cardinals are finding ways to score runs and win games in exciting fashion.

In fact, their offense is surprisingly one of the best in the league in an important category. Josh Jacobs of MLB.com noted that the Cardinals are among the top 10 offenses in baseball in home runs.

"Believe it or not, but the Cardinals' offense is tied for sixth in MLB in home runs," Jacobs posted on X.

Cardinals' offense showing surprising promise

Apr 25, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) reacts after hitting a single against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

St. Louis has hit 38 home runs this season. Even without some key pieces from 2025, there have been a lot of positive moments for this team.

Players such as Jordan Walker, JJ Wetherholt and even Nathan Church have shown off their power. The Cardinals have found ways to win thanks to their offense, and it is showing a lot of promise early on this season.

The pitching staff could use some work, but as long as the offense keeps showing off its power and scoring runs, they will have a chance to win games, potentially more than they were expected to win.

It's still early in the season, but there is a lot to like about what the Cardinals have going offensively. That could be their formula to winning games this season, and that will also make for a lot of fun baseball for the fanbase, even as the Cardinals rebuild for the future rather than push the chips for 2026.

While this may not be the best Cardinals team ever assembled, the power they have been showing off certainly makes them a fun team to watch. They have been able to come back late in games and snatch victory out of the jaws of defeat, and a lot of it has to do with the offense and the surprising power they have been showing off.

It will be interesting to see if the Cardinals can keep it up and stay in the race this season. That appears to be their main formula for winning games right now, and so far, it's working.